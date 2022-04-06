Greg Lobban and Alan Clyne make strong starts to Squash World Doubles Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Greg Lobban and Alan Clyne make strong starts to Squash World Doubles Championship

By Andy Skinner
April 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 6, 2022, 1:33 pm
Greg Lobban in action.
Greg Lobban in action.

Inverness pair Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban both enjoyed winning starts on the opening day of the Squash World Doubles Championship in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Clyne,  along with his men’s partner Douglas Kempsell, were the first Scots in action, triumphing 2-0 (11-10, 11-7) over South African pair Jean-Pierre Brits and Christo Potgieter in their Group E fixture.

They were due to follow that up with another match against Ravindu Laksiri and Shamil Wakeel this morning, but they have been handed a walkover victory over the Sri Lankan pair.

That means Clyne and Kempsell will conclude their round-robin Group E campaign with a match against Indian duo Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon at 2.30pm today.

Alan Clyne in action.

Lobban is competing on two fronts, and made the perfect start to both his men’s and mixed doubles campaigns.

Partnering Perth’s Rory Stewart in the men’s event, Lobban came through his opening Group F match with a 2-0 (11-3, 11-2) triumph over Singapore’s Aaron Liang and Chua Man Tong.

Lobban and Stewart followed that up with a further 2-0 (11-8, 11/-3) triumph over Spain’s Bernat Jaume and Joel Jaume Izcara in the evening.

With only three teams involved in Group F, the back-to-back triumphs guarantee Stewart and Lobban will qualify for the knockout stage.

Lobban is also partnering Lisa Aitken in the mixed doubles, and they started with a 2-0 (11-2, 11-3) win over Wales’ Peter Creed and Emily Whitlock in Group B.

Lobban and Aitken follow that up when they face India’s Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik at 1.15pm, before taking on New Zealand pair Evan Williams and Kaitlyn Williams at 7.30pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]