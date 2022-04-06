Greg Lobban and Alan Clyne make strong starts to Squash World Doubles Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness pair Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban both enjoyed winning starts on the opening day of the Squash World Doubles Championship in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Clyne, along with his men’s partner Douglas Kempsell, were the first Scots in action, triumphing 2-0 (11-10, 11-7) over South African pair Jean-Pierre Brits and Christo Potgieter in their Group E fixture.

They were due to follow that up with another match against Ravindu Laksiri and Shamil Wakeel this morning, but they have been handed a walkover victory over the Sri Lankan pair.

That means Clyne and Kempsell will conclude their round-robin Group E campaign with a match against Indian duo Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon at 2.30pm today.

Lobban is competing on two fronts, and made the perfect start to both his men’s and mixed doubles campaigns.

Partnering Perth’s Rory Stewart in the men’s event, Lobban came through his opening Group F match with a 2-0 (11-3, 11-2) triumph over Singapore’s Aaron Liang and Chua Man Tong.

Lobban and Stewart followed that up with a further 2-0 (11-8, 11/-3) triumph over Spain’s Bernat Jaume and Joel Jaume Izcara in the evening.

With only three teams involved in Group F, the back-to-back triumphs guarantee Stewart and Lobban will qualify for the knockout stage.

Lobban is also partnering Lisa Aitken in the mixed doubles, and they started with a 2-0 (11-2, 11-3) win over Wales’ Peter Creed and Emily Whitlock in Group B.

Lobban and Aitken follow that up when they face India’s Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik at 1.15pm, before taking on New Zealand pair Evan Williams and Kaitlyn Williams at 7.30pm.