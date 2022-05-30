Dornoch Cricket Club return to action following 17-year shutdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dornoch Cricket Club return to action following 17-year shutdown

By Andy Skinner
May 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Dornoch Cricket Club at a match against Northern Counties in May 2022.
Dornoch Cricket Club at a match against Northern Counties in May 2022.

Dornoch Cricket Club are hoping to return to competitive action next year after reforming following a 17-year absence.

The club was dissolved in 2005, after a shortage of players coming through forced them to withdraw from the North of Scotland reserve league eight years previously.

A recent push by local parents to reinstate cricket in the town has proven successful, with training sessions on Wednesdays now attracting more than 50 children each week.

Grant money of around £20,000 has allowed the club to develop their facilities at the Meadows, which has allowed Dornoch to compete in friendly matches against Ross County and Northern Counties in recent weeks.

Matt Millward, a level two ECB qualified cricket coach, along with Royal Dornoch golf club professional Gary Dingwall and David Diracles, have been the driving force in the resurrection of the club.

Millward has been thrilled with the response from young players in recent weeks.

He said: “The coaching at the school was well-received so we got the ball rolling with it.

“We have put a new wicket down at the Meadows, as well as batting cages and nets.

“The kids are very enthusiastic and a lot of the parents are grateful as well. Some of them are keen to give it a go as well.

“We have had friendlies against Northern Counties and Ross County, where we have manufactured the matches to suit the age levels.

“In the next three Saturdays we will have an inter-club friendly, as well as return fixtures against Ross County and Northern Counties.

Dornoch Cricket Club at a match against Northern Counties in May 2022.

“We are hoping to go a bit further afield. We have touched base with Nairn, Elgin and Forres and a team in Wick about maybe having a mini cricket festival at the end of the summer holidays.”

Dornoch aim to play senior cricket competitively next year

Efforts are also under way to attract adult cricketers, with the first training session being held on Tuesday at 6.30pm.

Millward harbours the ambition of competing in the North of Scotland league next season, where the club competed for six seasons in the 1990s, winning the reserve league title in their debut campaign in 1991.

He added: “There is a guy in Portmahomack who used to play in the Sussex league, and a guy in Golspie who also used to play down south.

“There is no cricket for them up here, so they were very excited there was something in the pipeline for them.

“We will get a couple of friendlies organised for the seniors, and the plan is then to play in the North of Scotland league next year.

“It’s promising, and it’s the start of something that’s hopefully going to go far in the long term.”

 

