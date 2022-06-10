Ross County aiming to build on NoSCA cup double winning season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Other sports

Ross County aiming to build on NoSCA cup double winning season

By Andy Skinner
June 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 10, 2022, 4:03 pm
Chris Blake.
Spirits are high at Ross County following last year’s NoSCA cup-double-winning campaign.

The Strathpeffer outfit firstly claimed last season’s T20 Cup, when they defeated Forres St Lawrence to win their first silverware since winning the competition in 2006.

Later in the season, Ross County went on to record another victory over Forres to win the Senior Cup for the first time in 21 years.

The cup success has given County’s opening batsman Chris Blake hope of mounting a challenge for a first Senior League title since 1990.

Blake said: “There’s a good buzz at our club just now. We have a fairly settled team, which always helps.

“Last year was our best season for a long time. We came unstuck in the league, losing a couple of games we shouldn’t have.

“The confidence is high. Because we won the NoSCA T20 competition we are going into the Scottish T20 Challenge Cup.

Ross County opening batsman Chris Blake in action.
“We are playing at Mannofield in Aberdeen in a couple of weeks’ time, in a regional qualifier.

“We will be representing NoSCA against teams from Aberdeenshire and Strathmore.

“The winner of that will then go through to the Scottish finals, so that is something on the horizon that we are looking forward to.

“We are enjoying our cricket.”

Northern Counties to provide formidable test

Standing in the way of County this weekend are Northern Counties, who have made an impressive start to the season by winning their opening three matches.

Even at an early stage in the season, Blake regards this weekend’s Castle Leod encounter as key in the title race.

He added: “We lost to Elgin which was a bit of a spanner in the works, but we are not going to dwell on that.

“I think it’s the most competitive the league has been for a long time. I honestly think any team can take points off any other team.

“We will hope to do that on Saturday, as if we can take the points against Northern Counties it should open up the league wide open once again.

“They are the only undefeated team in the league this year.

“It’s a crucial game for both of us. If either of us want to have intentions of winning the league, we need to see it as a must-win fixture.

“We have a new mower at the cricket club, and the outfield is absolutely razor short.

“If the weather stays decent we should make quite a few runs.

“I don’t think Northern Counties would mind me saying that I think they have been bowling better than they have been batting this year so far.

“The same probably goes for us as well. If either team can get a batsman who gets set and stays there to bat the 40 overs, that could easily make the difference on Saturday.”

Future bright for Ross County

Blake is optimistic the future is bright for Ross County, with the club aiming to integrate more young talent into their side during the course of the season.

He added: “We have got a really good junior setup just now. There are about 20 juniors who come down on Wednesdays.

“Of that group, there are about five or six of them who will be 13 this year. They are almost ready to make the step up to hard ball cricket.

“We are going to try and get these guys some game time in the reserve league. We want to bring them through and nurture them.

“The future is looking quite good for us, as long as we can hang on to these kids when they become fully-fledged teenagers.

“If you speak to any cricket club in Scotland, they will probably say that hanging on to 16 and 17-year-olds is the challenging part.”

