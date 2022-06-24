Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce putting in overtime in bid to get back to winning ways

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoneywood-Dyce all-rounder George Ninan is convinced the hard work will pay off after watching his team-mates go the extra mile for the club.

The People’s Park outfit suffered their second defeat in a row last weekend as they were beaten at home by Eastern Premier League leaders Heriot’s.

But Ninan is convinced the back-to-back losses are only a blip.

He said: “We’ve lost the last two games, but the mood in the camp remains really positive.

“Had you offered us mid-table at the halfway stage of the season we would have bitten your hand off.

“We’ve played two good teams in Heriot’s and RH Corstorphine and, while they have both deserved to win, we still don’t feel we’ve reached our best yet.

“That consistency of performance with both the bat and ball is not quite there yet, but I know how hard the players are working to get there.”

Extra work will pay off for players

Former captain Ninan, who has been with the club since 2003, shares in the disappointment of two recent defeats, but insists the hard work being put in by the players will pay dividends.

He said: “I’m a firm believer in the effort put in during training pays off in games and I can see the intensity and dedication there is at the club.

“I can see the drive and hunger there and a couple of losses has only made us even more determined to find that improvement we’re looking for.

“There are guys training at 6am and some going along at lunchtime, outwith the team sessions in the evenings, and that’s a really encouraging sign.

“The attitude and commitment of the group is excellent.”

Stoneywood-Dyce will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they travel to Carlton tomorrow.

Ninan said: “Any team away is tough. They know the conditions better and it gives them an advantage, but for us we just have to focus on our processes.

“If we can maintain that discipline and execute on the day when it matters, I believe we can win any game we play.”

Aberdeenshire aim for cup shock against Watsonian

Meanwhile, North-East Championship leaders Aberdeenshire don’t have a league fixture this weekend, but face Watsonian in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Captain Kenny Reid says they will start as underdogs at Mannofield against Eastern Premier League opposition, but reckons Shire can spring a surprise.

The skipper, who was part of the last Aberdeenshire side to win the tournament in 2009, said: “It’s a free hit for us.

“I don’t think anyone will expect us to win, but we deserve our place in the quarter-final and we’ll try our best to put on a show and see where that takes us.

“I can’t remember the last time we reached the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup, never mind a semi-final or final.

“It’s a great opportunity for us and hopefully we’ll do enough to win.

“Winning becomes a habit and we’ve found a way this season to win the majority of our games and we’ll try to do that again Watsonian.”

Elsewhere, in the North-East Championship, third-placed Huntly will aim to make it three wins in a row when they play Arbroath United 2nds at Lochlands.

Gordonians look to bounce back against Perth Doo’cot at Doo’cot Park following two defeats, and Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds seek their first victory when Dundee HSFP come to People’s Park.

Bon Accord bid to reignite title bid in Grade 1

Bon Accord can force themselves into the Grade 1 title race tomorrow when they host second-placed Knight Riders.

Having bounced back to form after three defeats earlier in their campaign, including a reverse against unbeaten Crescent, captain Tauqeer Malik has charged the Bons with task of hunting down the league leaders.

He said: “We had a sticky spell three games into the season, but are now firing on all cylinders, having won our last two games for the loss of only one wicket.

“We hope to catch Knight Riders on a downer after their first defeat of the season last week, but whatever, it’s a great opportunity to move contention for the title.”

Bon Accord were indebted last week to openers Fazal Awan and Nawaz Mizra, who passed the Mannofield total of 169 without losing a wicket, Awan scoring 101.

Elsewhere, leaders Crescent are at Mannofield, where the home team will be looking to get back to winning ways following their mauling by Bon Accord.

At the other end of the table, Aberdeen Grammar will be attempting to win their first game of the season at Countesswells where they meet Gordonians – another of the league’s strugglers.

Cults have shrugged off their poor start, surging up to fourth place, but will find 2nd Knight Riders a handful at Groats Road, while Master Blasters Aberdeen and Inverurie face a middle of the table tussle.

In Grade 2, unbeaten Grampian are away to fourth-placed Siyapa, while second-placed Fraserbugh will fancy their chances at the Gordon Park, where Ellon Gordon are not enjoying the best of seasons.

In Grade 3, Methlick take their 100% record to Countesswells, where they meet 2nd Gordonians, hoping their 2nd team can do them a favour at home to second-placed 2nd Siyapa at Lairds.