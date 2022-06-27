Cricket: Disappointment for Stoneywood-Dyce but Huntly chalk up valuable win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoneywood-Dyce’s stand-in captain Lennard Bester felt his side should have defeated Carlton.

The People’s Park side failed to chase down the relatively low Carlton total of 230 to slide to a 43-run defeat in their Eastern Premier League match in Edinburgh.

The Aberdeen side’s batsman Garreth Wolmarrans hit a magnificent 104 while his fellow top five could only total nine among them.

Bester said: “This was a game we should have won.

“Garreth batted superbly while other batsmen, including myself, failed.

“This cannot continue, especially after our magnificent start to the season.

“Once again we bowled well, most of all Du Preez Stander (four for 36) who in tandem with George Ninan (two for 39) gave us control of the game, until a ninth wicket stand of 54 too.”

Carlton batted first on a flat pitch but struggled against an accurate visiting attack, and at eight down for only 175 looked likely to fail to reach 200, only for Rory Allardice (31) and Hayden Laing (41) to take the score to 229 before Jan Stander came on the dismiss Laing.

The Stoneywood-Dyce reply, not for the first time this season was in trouble right from the start, leaving them struggling on 37 for four down, shored up by the splendid Woolmarans.

The young South African had hit 13 fours and one six, but given good support by Du Preez Stander (17) and last man Jon Grant who hit a gutsy 20, but leaving the visitors 43 runs short, and fifth in the league.

Elsewhere in the division, leaders Heriots were comfortable six wicket winners after dismissing Falkland for 88, while Forfarshire, Stoneywood-Dyce’s next opponents were comfortable 79 run winners at Watsonians.

Scottish Cup setback

Aberdeenshire were given a sharp reminder of how far they have to go if they are to retain their Eastern Premier status after being comprehensively beaten by Watsonians in the third round of the Scottish Cup at Mannofield yesterday.

Shire won the toss and elected to bat, reaching a respectable 168 all out from 44 overs, but it was never going to be enough against a side from the top Scottish club league.

The Edinburgh side swept to victory in the 27th over for the loss of only four wickets, mainly on the back of a belligerent knock of 81 from Scotland player Olly Hairs.

Shire had their own heroes in South African Dian Forrester who hit a responsible 54, sharing a gutsy stand of 40 with Clark Cameron who went on to score a precious 27 not, helping his side to pass the 150 mark.

Mark Weatherall was the main wicket taker, capturing five home wickets for 25 with his accurate and deadly seam bowling.

Shire captain Kenny Reid said: “We never gave up, and were certainly not disgraced.

“It was a steep learning curve but one we will learn from. We’ll now go back and concentrate on gaining promotion from the NE Championship.”

Victory for Huntly

In the NE Championship, leaders Aberdeenshire who were without a game could only watch as Meigle and Huntly closed the gap on them with convincing wins.

Meigle were 224 run winners away to Kinloch, while Huntly were 82 run winners at home to 2nd Arbroath United. The two winners meet at Castle Park on Saturday.

Huntly captain Jack Mitchell was delighted with the win.

He said: “Our top order batsmen all hit form, including my own 80 but it was the 81 run partnership between Anjuj Dawar (66) and Sam Cuconits (39) which set the tone for the afternoon, enabling us to reach 262 for eight and then bowling them out for 180.

“Jordan Squire was our top wicket taker with three for 30. We have put ourselves in a good place.”

Gordonians were the right side of a Duckworth/Lewis decided game in which home side Perth Doo’cot scored 217 for six but after rain was adjusted to 178 which the Countesswells side passed for the loss of nine wickets. Pharsant Wig top scored with an unbeaten 48.

Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds won their first game of the season at home to Dundee High, bowling them out for 96 before rattling the runs off for the loss of two wickets.

The talking point of the day was the return from injury of first team captain Jamie King who marked the occasion with four wickets, and almost certainly a return to Eastern Premier duty on Saturday.

In the NE Cricket Scotland Grades, the shock of the day was at Mannofield where Crescent were handed a three run defeat, their first of the season, failing to hunt down the home side’s score of 257.

Crescent remain top of Grade 1 despite the reverse after second placed Knight Riders were thrashed by Bon Accord who are suddenly the big threat to the leaders.

The Bons dismissed Knight Riders for 146 before racing to an eight wicket win. Fazal Awan hitting a remarkable unbeaten 118 for the winners.

Elsewhere, 2nd Knight Riders tied on 239 with Cults and Aberdeen Grammar won their first game of the campaign, proving too much for Gordonians at Countesswells to run out 83 run victors after scoring 246 for nine.

This weekend’s results…

EASTERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Carlton 230 (25 points) (A Pillai 42, H Laing 41, D Stander 4-36, J Stander 2-28) Stoneywood Dyce 187 (6 points) (G Wolmarans 104, J Grant 20, N Madziva 4-31, A Pillai 2-33)

Forfarshire 302 for 9 (25 points) (M Leask 78, J O’Neill 65, J Stinson 3-54, Z Place 2-49) Watsonian 227 (4 points) (D Voas 74, O Hairs 63, M Leask 4-37, J Hogarth 3-35)

Stewarts Melville 218 for 8 (8 points) (S Pillay 53, K McCallum 41, A Brown 4-15) Grange 222 for 2 (25 points) (B Davidson 114 no, R Flannigan 60no)

Arbroath United 186 (4 points) (W Lubbe 44, M Petrie 37, G West 5-39, J Dickinson 3-40) RH Corstorphine 189 for 4 (25 points) (R Thompson 125no, B James 46, R Plomer 2-19, G Fraser 2-21)

Falkland 88 (4 points) (D May 22no, E Ruthven 5-28, M Shean 2-18) Heriot’s 90 for 4 (25 points) (C Cassell 3-46)

SPCU NORTH EAST CHAMPIONSHIP

Perth Doocot 217 for 6 (11 points) (U Saeed 68, M Hussain 59) Gordonians 181 for 9 (25 points) DLS Target 178 (P Wig 48no, A Ahmed 40, U Saeed 4-25, K Khalil 2-17)

Dundee HSFP 96 (2 points) 2nd Stoneywood Dyce 98 for 2 (25 points)

Huntly 262 for 5 (25 points) (J Mitchell 80, A Dawar 66, A Davidson 3-34) 2nd Arbroath United 180 (8 points) (D Sinclair 34, B O’Mara 33, J Squire 3-30, A Petrie 2-48)

2nd Forfarshire 251 for 4 (25 points) Strathmore 170 (6 points)

Meigle 293 for 8 (25 points) (R Gayashan 71, C Clark 45, A Neave 45, R Razak 3-63, S Shafi 2-55) Kinloch 69 (4 points) (J Shah 26no, M Rasheed 3-10, Z Rasheed 3-24)

NORTH EAST SCOTLAND CRICKET GRADES

GRADE 1

Master Blasters v Inverurie Don Valley – Postponed

Infquick.com Cults 239 for 9 (24 points) (I Basheer 45, S Abassi 43, B Selvaraj 2-41, B Balaji 2-44) 2nd Knight Riders 239 for 9 (24 points) (P Venkatesan 66, B Selvaraj 38, M Vallatharasu 38, S Ali 2-35, T Singh 2-46)

Mannofield 257 for 5 (30 points) B-Secure Crescent 254 for 9 (15 points)

AGSFPs 246 for 9 (30 points) (M Nattrass 69, G Gill 66, T Singh 5-36) Gordonians 163 (18 points) (S Devadas 52, P Poosappadi 6-25)

Knight Riders 146 (10 points) (V Vijapur 47, M Mohan 39, F Awan 4-19, T Malik 3-36) Culter Curry Bon Accord 149 for 2 (30 points) (F Awan 118no, H Ahmed 21no)

GRADE 2

Siyapa 138 (30 points) (A Ali 22, K Haseeb 21, M Nadim 2-15, G Gilbert 2-21) Grampian 102 (15 points) (G Gilbert 21, B Gopinathan 20, A Ali 4-18, M Shahid 3-24)

2nd Grampian 305 for 7 (30 points) (M Rahman 106, S Rathnayake 53, M Herbert 3-61, T Khalid 2-44, M Thapa 2-44) Banchory 184 (17 points) (T Donald 42, M Thapa 40, V Sasidharan 3-24, A Mahbub 3-39)

Fraserburgh 229 for 7 (17 points) (C Bowie 90, M Watson 70, R Fraser 2-45) Quilter Cheviot Ellon Gordon 231 for 7 (30 points)

GRADE 3

Crathie 41 (3 points) (G Bhosale 2-5, S Derrett 2-8) Dunecht 47 for 2 (30 points) (C George 34no)

2nd Gordonians 189 for 6 (13 points) (S Seenivasan 69, S Hounsome 58no, L Cruthfield 3-23, T Duffy 2-30) Methlick 192 for 3 (30 points) (A Veersema 57no, A Smith 35)

Huntly 190 for 5 (30 points) (M Myron-Petrie 81no, E Henderson 43, P Patel 2-29) 3rd Gordonians 118 for 8 (11 points) (M Patel 21, J Lodge 4-8, L Myron-Petrie 2-15)

2nd Siyapa 245 for 5 (30 points) M Hassan 91, I Niamatullah 60, L Davis 4-34) 2nd Methlick 130 for 9 (12 points) (M Rehman 54, A Nisar 5-21, T Khan 2-23)