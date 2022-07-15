Athletics: Landmark race looms for running duo at Baxters Loch Ness Marathon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Runners have until Monday to secure their place in the 20th Baxters Loch Ness Marathon.

General entry for the event closes on July 18 after which places will only be available for those running for one of the event’s official charities, runners belonging to a running club, or those travelling from overseas.

Runners Lucy Mackay, Kenneth Stewart and Fiona Rennie will be among the participants lining the start line on October 2 – each competing for an impressive 20th time.

For Glasgow’s Mackay, 57, her 20th appearance will bring back many special memories.

The 57 year-old said: “I really love the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon. I have run 63 marathons, but Loch Ness is definitely my all-time favourite.

“I love that it starts near Fort Augustus. I met my husband Hamish at the Lovat Arms Hotel in 1988 and my sons were both born at home in Fort Augustus.

“It’s where I started running 25 years ago.”

Landmark race for veteran Stewart

Perth runner Stewart, 70, will mark not only his 20th Loch Ness Marathon, but his 120th marathon overall when he takes part.

Stewart said: “The Baxters Loch Ness Marathon is something of a Highland adventure with an international field – a moorland setting with a heather landscape as a backdrop.

“I usually run in the kilt, which slows me down by three minutes per hour!

“As long as I can, I will return for another fix of Highland hospitality.”

Race director believes return runners highlight race popularity

Race director Malcolm Sutherland said: “When we started the Loch Ness Marathon all those years ago, we never imagined it would become such a big part of the running calendar.

“To have runners like Lucy, Kenneth and Fiona on this journey with us from day one is hugely gratifying.

“We always knew there would be an appeal to run amongst some of the world’s most stunning scenery, but for participants to join us time and time again makes it all worthwhile.

“We’re also incredibly grateful to Baxters Food Group, who have been with us as event sponsors from the very beginning.

“Their support has helped us make the event what it is today.

“If anyone out there is still on the fence, there are still a couple of days left to sign up for general entry and I’d strongly encourage you to do so before the deadline – we firmly believe you won’t find a more beautiful run anywhere else.”

Entry to the River Ness 10K, River Ness 5K and Wee Nessie kids race is open until September 26, alongside charity, international and club slots for the main Baxters Loch Ness Marathon.