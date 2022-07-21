American football: Highland Stags seal title and have play-off glory aim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
American football: Highland Stags seal title and have play-off glory aim

By Paul Chalk
July 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 11:07 am
Highland Stags secured the Division 2 NFC North title after beating Dunfermline Kings 48-0. Pictured after an earlier game, from left, are: Stephen McMeechan (35), Euan Trommino (10), Rory Grant (49), Alex Yeats (81), and Jack Le Maitre (66). At the back is Davie Grant (75) and Colin Donaldson (77).
American football team Highland Stags have roared to title success – but have their eyes set on bigger targets.

Just a year after being granted their place in Division 2 NFC North Division, they have proved to be a class above their rivals, winning all seven matches, putting them into the UK play-offs.

On Sunday, at Ross Sutherland’s Naval Grounds in Invergordon, the Stags host their closest challengers Aberdeen Roughnecks in a 2pm showdown in their final league fixture.

Although they cannot be caught, they are looking for a win – and a low points-against score – to seal a home play-off quarter-final.

Stephan McMeechan (35) making his way through against the Dumfries Hunters.

The club, which is just seven years in the making, emerged from Covid with the intention to show they mean business and delivered winning results on the pitch.

Stags show rivals they can thrive

Last year, in a makeshift Saltire Division, the Stags swept to victory, which proved they were worthy of becoming full members of the BAFA National League.

Last weekend’s 48-0 win against Dunfermline Kings earned the Stags an unassailable advantage at the top of the division, which also includes Clyde Valley Blackhawks and Dumfries Hunters.

Tom Hutchison, general manager of the Stags, explained that there’s plenty still riding on the result on Sunday as they aim to become top seeds for the UK play-offs.

He said: “We were quite hopeful (of success). We play Aberdeen this weekend, who have been our closest challengers, but we have secured the title with a game in hand, which is really good.

Mark Betts (87) with Alex Yeats watching after Betts had intercepted a Dumfries Hunters throw against Dumfries Hunters.

“The winners of each division get the chance to play in quarter-finals, semi-finals and the UK finals.

“We’re in a dead tie at the moment for the top seed in the NFC, which covers the north half of the country (the UK).

“Scunthorpe Alphas have won six out of six, so we’re in a fight with them. They have two games remaining.

“If we both end the season on eight wins each, it will be the points scored against us which will decide our seedings.

“We, therefore, have to be very careful in how many points we concede on Sunday. We have scored 219 points and conceded just 30 points, so we’re in good shape.

“It’s been a great year and all helped by the backing of our fans and volunteers, who we greatly appreciate.”

It’s understood the last time a Highland adult team played in a play-off game at this level was in 1988.

That was believed to have been played in Stirling, so a play-off held in this region would be a first.

Division 1 is target for Highland Stags

The chance of gaining yet another step up is now within sight for the club, which trains in Inverness and plays in Invergordon.

Hutchison hopes the players can seal the win they require to line up a big game clash in the north of Scotland.

He said: “In years gone past, if we’re in the top four across the UK, you would usually be promoted into Division 1.

Stags’ Kyle Cocker breaking a tackle before making his way to the endzone for a touchdown score.

“We might not hear anything about that until later this year, but going by history that seems to be the most common route up.

“If we’re top seeds, the quarter-finals and semis are at home.

“If we win on Sunday, we’re guaranteed a home game for the quarter-final, which would be really nice, to bring such a game to the Highlands.

“The finals are in London, so it would be a long trip if we get that far, but I’m hopeful.”

