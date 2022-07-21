American football: Highland Stags seal title and have play-off glory aim

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

American football team Highland Stags have roared to title success – but have their eyes set on bigger targets.

Just a year after being granted their place in Division 2 NFC North Division, they have proved to be a class above their rivals, winning all seven matches, putting them into the UK play-offs.

On Sunday, at Ross Sutherland’s Naval Grounds in Invergordon, the Stags host their closest challengers Aberdeen Roughnecks in a 2pm showdown in their final league fixture.

Although they cannot be caught, they are looking for a win – and a low points-against score – to seal a home play-off quarter-final.

The club, which is just seven years in the making, emerged from Covid with the intention to show they mean business and delivered winning results on the pitch.

Stags show rivals they can thrive

Last year, in a makeshift Saltire Division, the Stags swept to victory, which proved they were worthy of becoming full members of the BAFA National League.

Last weekend’s 48-0 win against Dunfermline Kings earned the Stags an unassailable advantage at the top of the division, which also includes Clyde Valley Blackhawks and Dumfries Hunters.

Tom Hutchison, general manager of the Stags, explained that there’s plenty still riding on the result on Sunday as they aim to become top seeds for the UK play-offs.

He said: “We were quite hopeful (of success). We play Aberdeen this weekend, who have been our closest challengers, but we have secured the title with a game in hand, which is really good.

“The winners of each division get the chance to play in quarter-finals, semi-finals and the UK finals.

“We’re in a dead tie at the moment for the top seed in the NFC, which covers the north half of the country (the UK).

“Scunthorpe Alphas have won six out of six, so we’re in a fight with them. They have two games remaining.

“If we both end the season on eight wins each, it will be the points scored against us which will decide our seedings.

“We, therefore, have to be very careful in how many points we concede on Sunday. We have scored 219 points and conceded just 30 points, so we’re in good shape.

“It’s been a great year and all helped by the backing of our fans and volunteers, who we greatly appreciate.”

It’s understood the last time a Highland adult team played in a play-off game at this level was in 1988.

That was believed to have been played in Stirling, so a play-off held in this region would be a first.

Division 1 is target for Highland Stags

The chance of gaining yet another step up is now within sight for the club, which trains in Inverness and plays in Invergordon.

Hutchison hopes the players can seal the win they require to line up a big game clash in the north of Scotland.

He said: “In years gone past, if we’re in the top four across the UK, you would usually be promoted into Division 1.

“We might not hear anything about that until later this year, but going by history that seems to be the most common route up.

“If we’re top seeds, the quarter-finals and semis are at home.

“If we win on Sunday, we’re guaranteed a home game for the quarter-final, which would be really nice, to bring such a game to the Highlands.

“The finals are in London, so it would be a long trip if we get that far, but I’m hopeful.”