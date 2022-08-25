Supporters rally to help title-chasing American football team Highland Stags compete in London final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Supporters rally to help title-chasing American football team Highland Stags compete in London final

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Highland Stags are gearing up for a shot at Bristol Apache. Photographs - Arron McIntyre
Highland Stags are gearing up for a shot at Bristol Apache. Photographs - Arron McIntyre

American football side, the Highland Stags, are heading to London to contest the British Division 2 title – and are fast closing in on their fundraising target to help them get there.

The Invergordon-based volunteer-run side have had an incredible debut season in Division 2 NFC North as they won all their games to secure the championship.

On Sunday, they contested a home play-off semi-final against unbeaten visitors Scunthorpe Alphas and emerged as 18-8 winners.

Alex Roberts.

Having reached the semis, the Stags and Alphas had already clinched promotion to Division 1 level next year – but the overall Division 2 crown this season remains on the line.

It means the Stags will now take on Bristol Apache on Sunday, September 4, and the Highland club appealed for much-needed cash to push them towards the showdown at New River Stadium in west London.

By tea-time on Thursday, the initial £2,500 target to help fund the travel and accommodation costs for the 50-strong player, coaching and volunteer pool was well within reach of being matched.

With every pound and penny raised going direct to the players, generous supporters had contributed £2,100 and the limit was raised to £3,000 to further assist the squad.

New opponents lie in wait next term

The GoFundMe page, set up by the club’s social media volunteer Stuart Brimble, had attracted 75 donors at the time of writing.

This means the team can focus on shaping up for the clash against their Apache rivals, who secured their place in the final by defeating Northant Knights 35-0.

Brimble said the club had more than 100 spectators turn out in force for Sunday’s Scunthorpe showdown at Invergordon and thanked the ongoing efforts from volunteers for contributing towards the club’s success.

Although next season’s league set-ups have still to be confirmed by the BAFA (British American Football Association), possible opponents for the Stags in NFC 1 North could include Northumberland Vikings, Yorkshire Rams, Lancashire Wolverines and Inverclyde Goliaths.

Euan Trommino in action for the Highland Stags.

Pride in the Highlands after victory

Stags general manager Tom Hutchison, meanwhile, explained the pride he felt at overcoming such highly-rated semi-final opponents.

He said: “It was an incredible experience to finally host a play-off game and I’m glad we had the opportunity to give something back to the support we have been given over the years in the Highlands.

“It was a pleasure to play against the Alphas who have shown themselves to be an outstanding organisation both on and off the field.

“It was by far the hardest game I have been involved in since I started my football journey 23 years ago.”

Conversation

