Supporters rally to help title-chasing American football team Highland Stags compete in London final

American football side, the Highland Stags, are heading to London to contest the British Division 2 title – and are fast closing in on their fundraising target to help them get there.

The Invergordon-based volunteer-run side have had an incredible debut season in Division 2 NFC North as they won all their games to secure the championship.

On Sunday, they contested a home play-off semi-final against unbeaten visitors Scunthorpe Alphas and emerged as 18-8 winners.

Having reached the semis, the Stags and Alphas had already clinched promotion to Division 1 level next year – but the overall Division 2 crown this season remains on the line.

It means the Stags will now take on Bristol Apache on Sunday, September 4, and the Highland club appealed for much-needed cash to push them towards the showdown at New River Stadium in west London.

By tea-time on Thursday, the initial £2,500 target to help fund the travel and accommodation costs for the 50-strong player, coaching and volunteer pool was well within reach of being matched.

With every pound and penny raised going direct to the players, generous supporters had contributed £2,100 and the limit was raised to £3,000 to further assist the squad.

New opponents lie in wait next term

The GoFundMe page, set up by the club’s social media volunteer Stuart Brimble, had attracted 75 donors at the time of writing.

This means the team can focus on shaping up for the clash against their Apache rivals, who secured their place in the final by defeating Northant Knights 35-0.

Brimble said the club had more than 100 spectators turn out in force for Sunday’s Scunthorpe showdown at Invergordon and thanked the ongoing efforts from volunteers for contributing towards the club’s success.

Although next season’s league set-ups have still to be confirmed by the BAFA (British American Football Association), possible opponents for the Stags in NFC 1 North could include Northumberland Vikings, Yorkshire Rams, Lancashire Wolverines and Inverclyde Goliaths.

Pride in the Highlands after victory

Stags general manager Tom Hutchison, meanwhile, explained the pride he felt at overcoming such highly-rated semi-final opponents.

He said: “It was an incredible experience to finally host a play-off game and I’m glad we had the opportunity to give something back to the support we have been given over the years in the Highlands.

“It was a pleasure to play against the Alphas who have shown themselves to be an outstanding organisation both on and off the field.

“It was by far the hardest game I have been involved in since I started my football journey 23 years ago.”