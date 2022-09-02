Cricket: Aberdeen Grades season set for thrilling final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Aberdeen Grades season set for thrilling final day

By Jack Nixon
September 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 2, 2022, 8:31 am
A cricket ball on the boundary .
The Grades title will be decided this weekend.

Bon Accord, Crescent and Knight Riders all have a chance to win the Grade 1 title in the last weekend of the season in one of the most closely fought campaigns in the 138-year-old history of the Grades.

The outcome will be decided, however, in the head to head clash of Crescent and Knight Riders at the Links on Saturday with the winner taking all.

Bon Accord would need the two other contenders to tie their match to win the title, while winning their away game to Mannofield, due to the complex distribution of bonus points against their fellow challengers.

In the event of there being no play at any of the games, Knight Riders would win the championship with their current three point advantage at the top.

Tauqeer Malik, the captain of Bon Accord who lifted the Aberdeenshire Cup last week at Mannofield after beating Crescent by 47 runs, acknowledged it would be highly unlikely his side would win the league.

‘A great season’

He said: “We shall concentrate on winning our game at Mannofield and hope for a good outcome at the Links but should things not go our way I would be pleased for either Nathan Thangaraj, the captain of Crescent, or the Knight Riders captain Pehlaj Tenneti to lift the league trophy.

“They are both fine, sporting people who do the game great credit. It has been a great season.”

Should Knight Riders prevail, it will be their first ever league title, while for a victory for Crescent you would have to go back to 1908.

In the corresponding fixture in June played at Groats Road, Crescent were comfortable 98-run winners after bowling out the home side for only 96. Thangaraj made his mark in that game, top scoring with 71, while returning three for 17.

On the other hand, Knight Riders are the form team in the division, having won their last five games and with captain Tenneti in fine form it promises to be a close encounter.

Cricket: A case of what might have been as Stoneywood-Dyce round off season with Carlton defeat

