New Zealand’s Corbin Strong says opening stage victory on AJ Bell Tour of Britain was long time coming

By Andy Skinner
September 4, 2022, 5:09 pm
Corbin Strong of team Israel - Premier Tech celebrates winning stage one of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre.
Corbin Strong of team Israel - Premier Tech celebrates winning stage one of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre.

New Zealand’s Corbin Strong hopes his victory in the opening stage of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain can be a breakthrough moment in his road cycling career.

Strong claimed the victory in the Aberdeen to Glenshee stage, after overcoming wet and windy conditions throughout the north-east.

He completed the 181.3km track in a time of four hours, 36 minutes and 37 seconds, narrowly edging out runner-up Omar Fraile from Spain and third-placed Anders Halland Johannessen from Norway.

Strong previously enjoyed a successful track cycling career, being crowned the points race track world champion in 2020.

Having recently switched his focus to road racing, the 22-year-old says his victory proved he can compete among the world’s best riders.

Strong said: “It’s a massive relief. It has been a long time coming on the road. I have been predominantly successful on the track, but I haven’t had success on the road in Europe.

“I just really have to thank the team for trusting in me. The results did not come straight away, I have had a lot of ups and downs this year, but it’s really nice to get that result and pay back the team for all the trust they have had in me over the first few months of my pro career.

Corbin Strong of team Israel – Premier Tech (left) celebrates winning stage one of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre.

“It’s right up there. I have been wanting to win at this level on the road for a really long time.

“I always believed I could, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing so far.

“The racing style in Europe is a lot different to what I have been used to in New Zealand and Asia, the level is a lot higher.

“Even though it has only been seven or eight months, I felt that pressure I needed to start showing what I can do on the road.

“It’s really nice to get that victory.”

Strong optimistic in efforts to hold on to jersey

Strong’s defence of the jersey will begin with Monday’s second stage, which takes place from Hawick to Duns in the Borders.

The remaining six stages will take place in England, with the third route kicking off in Durham on Tuesday.

The event culminates with the eighth and final stage on the Isle of Wight next Sunday.

Strong, who is part of the Israel-PremierTech team, insists he has started as he means to continue.

Corbin Strong of team Israel – Premier Tech celebrates on the podium after winning stage one of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre.

He added: “I think it’s the first time I have come into a race at this level with the confidence I can perform and take the win.

“There were a couple of moments in the last 10 or so kilometres where I got a bit too excited.

“Guys like Michael Woods and Dylan Teuns just calmed me down a little bit, which was nice.

“It just opened up in the finish and I was able to open up a good sprint.

“We have a really strong team here. It will be an interesting few days. I will see what I can do, I’m confident I can give it a good nudge.

“I would like to think I can hold on to the jersey until the end. There are some really hard stages.

“The Tour of Britain is pretty unpredictable. I believe I can hold it until the end but it’s obviously going to be really hard.”

New Zealander says ‘it felt like home’ amidst rainswept conditions

The weather made for challenging conditions, with the entire race route covered by a yellow weather warning for rain until 3pm.

Picture by Kath Flannery.

Strong insists he was relaxed about the Scottish climate, adding: “I always really enjoy racing in the rain. I come from Invercargill right down the bottom of New Zealand.

“It’s very similar to Scotland, so it felt like home racing in conditions like this. It suited me well.”

