Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for renewal this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for renewal this season

By Jamie Durent
September 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin

Aberdeen Grammar skipper Tom Aplin reckons Highland are a blueprint of how to grow a rugby club.

Over the last decade, Highland have grown from a club dwelling in the Caledonia leagues to contending at the top-end of National One, while pushing the boat out to develop a conveyor belt of players from Inverness.

Grammar struggled with player availability issues last season, with an extensive injury-list hampering the club’s ability to get a first and second team on the park.

Strengthening links with the student community in Aberdeen is part of the big-picture plan for Grammar, amid the rebuild under Nat Coe and Greig Ryan this season.

Highland, by contrast, have been led through their entire journey by head coach Dave Carson and field three teams in the Scottish Rugby system.

Grammar were due to host the Inverness side this weekend but Scottish Rugby has postponed all domestic competitive matches this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Aberdeen Grammar had an extended pre-season ahead of starting life in National One

With the return of what passes for a derby for Grammar this season, the matches between the teams will be a chance to showcase the best north rugby has to offer and Aplin believes Highland are an example to others.

“It’s an unreal story for them,” he said. “I remember when they were down in the lower Caley leagues and they’ve really built a good culture, a good club.

“The facility is incredible and you can see they’re getting three teams out now, which is a credit to their committee and their coaches, to get that many guys rugby. I think they’re in a unique position where they may struggle to get some guys rugby and I don’t think there’s many clubs like that at the moment.

“They seem to have attracted all the talent and that’s what Aberdeen needs to do if we want to build rugby up here. You look at Highland and the way they’ve done it, it seems to be working.

“We’ve got Craig McLeod, one of our senior skills coaches, who also coaches at the uni. He’s building the relationship with them in the hope we can get the students down. They’re coming back in dribs and drabs. We need to bring them along and get them involved as much as possible.”

It does raise the question again about the number of rugby teams in Aberdeen, with Grammar, Gordonians, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen Wanderers and Dyce all based in the city and clubs such as Deeside, Ellon, Garioch and Mackie slightly further afield.

“It’s very easy for people to make excuses, say boys are working offshore, but there’s too many rugby clubs and not enough players, in my opinion,” said Aplin. “All the clubs, if we want rugby to grow, need to work together.

“A lot of teams are struggling to get second teams out. There’s weeks where all the clubs are asking each other for players and it is hard being this far away with the travelling.

“But if boys want to play this level of rugby, it’s the only option we’ve got.”

Aplin was promoted to team captain this season by the new coaching team but it looks to be business as usual for the Grammar centre.

The Aberdeen Grammar squad still contains some familiar faces
The Aberdeen Grammar squad still contains some familiar faces

“I don’t think it changes too much,” he said. “If I’m still kicking goals then I’m still making decisions anyway. I’m stood next to Sam Knudson every week and he’s done it for years, so there’s plenty of boys to help.

“The real challenge for us is to bring through more leaders underneath us. It’s been the same faces for quite a while now – we need some young boys to start stepping up.

“We’ve got a few guys coming through, the next generation like Ben Renton, Liam Buchan, Greg Shepherd, that have come through Grammar as kids. Now that they’re contributing to the seniors it’s good, because it brings that culture through the club.”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Dean Sutherland's fight in Glasgow has been postponed.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland's fight postponed in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death
0
Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…
Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium.
Disruption to north of Scotland sports fixtures following death of Elizabeth II - with…
0
Scottish mountain bikers Mikayla Parton and Reece Wilson at Nevis Range for the announcement the 2023 MTB World Championships will be staged at Fort William.
Schedule announced for 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland
0
Aberdeen super welterweight boxer Dean Sutherland.
Undefeated Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland targets knock-out win in Glasgow
0
Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw after her bronze medal in the 100m on Friday. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
'It was nice as they hadn't seen me race for a while': Aberdeen swimmer…
Scotland's Neah Evans celebrates with the silver medal after the Women's Road Race in Warwick. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
Pessimist or perfectionist, Neah Evans fuelled by chase for success after hat-trick of Commonwealth…
Highland Stags were beaten 17-7 by Bristol Apache in the Division 2 Britbowl American football final in London on Sunday.
Highland Stags proud after pushing Bristol to brink in UK American football Division 2…
Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie
'I couldn't believe they'd seen it': Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie on receiving Red Hot…

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0