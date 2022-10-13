North boxers can stay on title track by winning Highland Duel bouts in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North boxers can stay on title track by winning Highland Duel bouts in Inverness

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 13, 2022, 11:45 am
From left: Calum Turnbull, coach Lorna Redfern, George Stewart and coach Alistair Last in the gym this week. Image: Laurie Redfern
From left: Calum Turnbull, coach Lorna Redfern, George Stewart and coach Alistair Last in the gym this week. Image: Laurie Redfern

Saturday’s triple showdown at the Drumossie Hotel in Inverness sees three north pro boxers staying on the trail of title glory.

Inverness City Boxing Club will stage three professional contests in a fight night called Highland Duel, with two opponents from Manchester and one from Birmingham standing in their way.

Super bantamweight Calum Turnbull, 22, and super featherweight George Stewart and featherweight Adian Williamson, both 19, are chasing their third successive victories since entering the pro ranks earlier this year.

Turnbull and Stewart have been shaping up under the guidance of the club’s head coach Laurie Redfern, while Williamson has been preparing at Nairn Boxing Club.

Boxers in ‘great shape’ for contests

Redfern is confident the trio can work towards glory as they continue on their paths under the guidance of manager/promoter Stevie McGuire.

He said: “We want to get the boys adding to their win rate here in Inverness and, who knows, a few fights down the line they could be looking at title fights for one or two of them if all goes to plan.

Inverness City Boxing Club head coach Laurie Redfern.

“Calum and George have been sparring together and we’ve also had guests come in to spar with them.

“This training camp has gone just as well as the rest of them, so the boys are in great shape.

“Although at this stage, I don’t know their opponents, I can see them winning again. I’m sure we’ll have really good contests.”

Fine-tuning ahead of city fight night

Redfern explained the hard yards have been put in and now it’s the final touches ahead of fight night itself.

He added: “This week has all been about light work and a little bit on pads. All the hard work has been done.

“Last Thursday was their final sparring night and they did 12 rounds each, which is really good.”

To buy tickets, you can call Laurie Redfern on 07919 670851.

