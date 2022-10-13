North boxers can stay on title track by winning Highland Duel bouts in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Saturday’s triple showdown at the Drumossie Hotel in Inverness sees three north pro boxers staying on the trail of title glory.

Inverness City Boxing Club will stage three professional contests in a fight night called Highland Duel, with two opponents from Manchester and one from Birmingham standing in their way.

Super bantamweight Calum Turnbull, 22, and super featherweight George Stewart and featherweight Adian Williamson, both 19, are chasing their third successive victories since entering the pro ranks earlier this year.

Turnbull and Stewart have been shaping up under the guidance of the club’s head coach Laurie Redfern, while Williamson has been preparing at Nairn Boxing Club.

Boxers in ‘great shape’ for contests

Redfern is confident the trio can work towards glory as they continue on their paths under the guidance of manager/promoter Stevie McGuire.

He said: “We want to get the boys adding to their win rate here in Inverness and, who knows, a few fights down the line they could be looking at title fights for one or two of them if all goes to plan.

“Calum and George have been sparring together and we’ve also had guests come in to spar with them.

“This training camp has gone just as well as the rest of them, so the boys are in great shape.

“Although at this stage, I don’t know their opponents, I can see them winning again. I’m sure we’ll have really good contests.”

Fine-tuning ahead of city fight night

Redfern explained the hard yards have been put in and now it’s the final touches ahead of fight night itself.

He added: “This week has all been about light work and a little bit on pads. All the hard work has been done.

“Last Thursday was their final sparring night and they did 12 rounds each, which is really good.”

To buy tickets, you can call Laurie Redfern on 07919 670851.