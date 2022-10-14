Ice Hockey: Aberdeen Lynx revelling in journey to Scottish National League summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Ice Hockey: Aberdeen Lynx revelling in journey to Scottish National League summit

By Jamie Durent
October 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Jordan Leyden in action for Aberdeen Lynx. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Jordan Leyden in action for Aberdeen Lynx. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Success for Aberdeen Lynx has not come overnight. It has taken years of hard work to build them up to this stage.

Player-head coach Jordan Leyden has seen Aberdeen’s premier ice hockey team grow in stature over the last five-to-10 years, which has culminated in them sitting top of the Scottish National League and attracting 1,000 supporters regularly to the Linx Arena.

Dundee and Fife has traditionally been the hotbed for the sport in Scotland, but the Lynx’s presence at the head of the pack at the moment suggests something special is growing in the north-east.

“It’s taken us over the course of about 10 years to get to this stage,” said Leyden. “It’s a bit of a niche sport in general and there’s not dozens of potential players hanging around Aberdeen, like there is with football.

“It’s about creating a want, to want to come to Aberdeen and for us to be able to pick and choose who we can get.

Jordan Leyden.
Jordan Leyden.

“You see it across pretty much all sports; when teams buy in to what you want to do it helps massively. These are the type of guys we need in the squad.  If the players are not going to buy in, then you find they don’t last long.

“They are a squad of guys who are in it together and for the right reasons. Everyone knows their role and plays the system well. It’s all going in the right direction.”

Leyden, who has put his Highland League football career on hold to focus on ice hockey, has been heartened by the response from the Aberdeen community to the Lynx’s impressive start.

“We’ve been fortunate over the last five or six years to be getting roughly 1,000 at every game,” he added. “That’s nearly a sell-out every week.

“It goes hand-in-hand – the better the times are on the ice, the more likely people are to turn up. We typically put on a good show and put the effort in.”

The current Lynx squad draws on players not just from Aberdeen, but from Dundee, Moray and the Highlands, too.

They have won five of their six league games so far, with their only defeat coming on the opening day of the season against Dundee Comets.

Their next game is on Saturday night against Paisley Pirates, with face-off at the Linx taking place at 7.15pm.

“They’ve always been a team that are well-drilled,” said Leyden. “They have a good coach in Ian Turley and are very hard-working.

“We know what to expect from them. They’re nothing new to us and always give us a tough game.”

