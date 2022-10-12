Inverurie defeat Keith to reach Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie defeat Keith to reach Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-finals

By Callum Law
October 12, 2022, 9:47 pm Updated: October 12, 2022, 10:21 pm
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession

Early goals from Jay Halliday and Garry Wood earned Inverurie Locos a 2-0 victory against Keith and a place in the quarter-finals of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Railwaymen, who have won this competition on three occasions, started this first round tie at Kynoch Park in fine form and were two goals up after 16 minutes.

Keith kept plugging away right up to the full-time whistle but were unable to overturn the deficit.

Keith made one change from their 6-1 weekend win against Strathspey Thistle with Lewis Coull replacing Stewart Hutcheon.

For Inverurie Jamie Michie and Matthew Petermann came in for Nathan Meres and Lloyd Robertson as Richard Hastings shuffled his pack after Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Wick.

Prior to kick off there was minute’s silence in memory of former Deveronvale and Keith striker James Pirie who died aged 59 earlier this week.

Locos strike early

The visitors started well with Wood glancing a Robert Ward cross from the left against the crossbar in the fourth minute.

The ball bounced down before being claimed by goalkeeper Kyle Irvine, but referee Lee Robertson and assistant Alan Proctor ruled it hadn’t cross the line.

A minute later the Railwaymen did take the lead.

Wood found space on the left flank and his low centre was swept home by Halliday from 10 yards.

In response to falling behind James Brownie dragged a free-kick wide and Tom Andrews shot straight goalkeeper Andy Reid from 20 yards.

Keith goalkeeper Kyle Irvine, right, palms away an Inverurie Locos corner

Just after the quarter hour mark Inverurie doubled their lead with Wood heading home Calum Dingwall’s free-kick from the right.

Locos were looking to press home their advantage and Dingwall’s drive from 30 yards was beaten away by Irvine.

In the 35th minute Mark Souter released Ward down the left, but his shot slipped beyond the far post.

Keith struggled to make much of an impact in the final third during the first period with moves breaking down in midfield too often for their liking.

Hosts needing spark

Realistically the Maroons knew they needed the next goal if they were to mount a comeback.

But early in the second half there weren’t too many signs it would be forthcoming.

The first decent effort after the interval was an angled strike from Ward which Irvine did well to smother at his near post.

Just after the hour mark Brownie managed to release Kieran Mooney down the right side, but the striker was unable to pick out team-mate Matthew Tough in the middle or send an effort on target himself.

Inverurie’s Garry Wood, right, celebrates scoring against Keith with team-mate Jamie Michie

Inverurie were still a threat with Ward heading narrowly over from a Dingwall corner but with a two-goal cushion they didn’t need to force the issue.

In the 72nd minute Keith midfielder Brownie worked Reid with an effort from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper dealt with it comfortably enough.

As time ticked down Inverurie sub Taylor Thain let fly from the edge of the box but was denied a goal by an excellent save by Irvine at full stretch.

In the 87th minute Irvine made another great stop to push away Wood’s header after a rapid raid down the left flank from Ward.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Richard Hastings pleased after Inverurie progress in Aberdeenshire Shield
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Graeme Stewart pleased with Buckie Thistle's application in Aberdeenshire Shield triumph over Dyce
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Huntly head into the Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-finals with 5-3 victory against Turriff United
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Draw made for Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Buckie Thistle through to Aberdeenshire Shield last-eight with comfortable triumph over Dyce
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards faces the Quickfire Questions
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Wick Academy legend Richard Macadie on his illustrious career
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Callum Murray wants Huntly to make their mark in Aberdeenshire Shield
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Keith boss Craig Ewen hopes Kieran Mooney's hot streak continues against Inverurie
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Aberdeenshire Shield: Fraserburgh thrilled after penalty triumph but holders Banks o' Dee disappointed

Most Read

1
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
crash kingsway
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
3
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
4
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
5
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
6
Aberdeen’s Espionage nightclub provided floors of fun in the noughties
7
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
8
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
9
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Aberdeen MSP says late night bar argument was a row with ex while out…
2
10
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line

More from Press and Journal

Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper
Jamie Michie, left, and Jay Halliday, centre, of Inverurie Locos battle with Rhys Thomas of Keith for possession
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered

Editor's Picks