Aberdeen teenager selected to represent Team GB at 2023 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival

An Aberdeen-born teenager has been selected to represent Team GB at the upcoming 2023 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Italy.

Quentin Wedderburn, 17, will compete on the slopes in the biathlon at the event, which takes place in the northern Italian territory of Friuli Venezia Giulia from January 21-28.

He is one of 18 athletes, aged between 15 and 17, who have been selected to represent Great Britain at the EYOF – which aims to develop young athletes through exposure to multi-event experiences.

The GB delegation will compete over nine sports: alpine skiing, biathlon, figure skating, freestyle skiing, freestyle snowboard, short track speed skating, ski cross, snowboard alpine and snowboard cross.

Wedderburn will follow in the footsteps of fellow north athlete Kirsty Muir who participated in GB youth events before making her senior Winter Olympics debut in 2022.

The youngster said of his Team GB selection: “It feels amazing to have been selected to represent Team GB, I’m so honoured and excited.

“I’ve trained really hard all year, I’m ready to do my best, and it’s time to show everyone what I’m capable of.”

Eve Muirhead OBE, who guided Team GB’s curlers to Olympic gold in Beijing last year, will take on the role of the Athlete Ambassador for the EYOF.

She will use her experience from several Olympic Winter Games’ to offer advice and support as the athletes come together as one Team GB.

Muirhead said: “I am very proud to be named the Athlete Ambassador for the Friuli Venezia Giulia Winter European Youth Olympic Festival.

“I have always been very passionate about sport and to have the chance to hopefully inspire and pass on knowledge to the next generation is something that I am really looking forward to.”