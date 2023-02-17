Oldmeldrum equestrian coach selected to work with Team GB at Special Olympics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oldmeldrum equestrian coach Julia Gourley has been selected to work with Team Great Britain at this summer’s Special Olympics.

Special Olympics GB is the largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities.

Gourley, who volunteers at the Special Olympics Grampian Club, will travel to Berlin in June as the head coach of Team GB’s four-strong equestrian team.

The Special Olympics begins with the opening ceremony at the Olympiastadion on June 17, before 7,000 athletes go on to compete across 26 different sports at the summer games.