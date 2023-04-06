Aberdeen over-50s basketball team win Strathclyde Masters Tournament

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s over-50s basketball team had cause for celebration last weekend as they won the Strathclyde Masters Tournament for the first time.

The annual competition, which was held in Paisley, is the second largest masters basketball tournament in the UK with 19 teams, from across the country, Ireland and Europe, participating in four sections.

In the group stages, Aberdeen finished top of their group after close matches against Galway and Rochdale, before overcoming Bournemouth 40-29 in their semi-final.

The final saw Aberdeen come up against hosts Strathclyde, who had a seven-point lead at half-time, but a much better third-quarter from the north-east men closed the gap to just three points.

It was a tense finish as the Granite City side were two points up with 16 seconds to go before Strathclyde won two free throws, missing one.

Aberdeen then won a foul and scored both of their resultant free throws, securing a 47-44 win.

Their triumph is the first for an Aberdeen side at the Strathclyde Masters Tournament.