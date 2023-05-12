Returning champions and hungry new challengers gather for Run Garioch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mixture of opportunities for new champions and returning winners aiming to defend their titles make up the 2023 edition of Run Garioch on Sunday.

Aberdeen AAC’s Aaron Odentz, who won the 5k and 10k last year, is not competing this weekend, but race support manager Christine Appel believes there are several candidates vying for his crown.

She said: “In the 5k we have Caleb McGuire (Dandara/AAAC), who was second last year, and Jamie Reid (GSC), who finished third, returning.

“Last year’s half marathon winner Jason Kelly (Metro Aberdeen) will be running the 10k this year too.

“Chloe Gray (Metro), who won the 5k, is coming back. She was second at the Balmoral 10k and fourth in the 5k a couple of weeks ago so she has been busy.

“Hopefully she’s not too tired.

“Moira Davie (Forres Harriers), who was second last year and third in the Balmoral 10k, is also coming back, so we’re expecting a good slug-out in the 5k.”

Young pack primed to challenge the experienced club runners

The established order face a stern test from some of the up and coming young runners taking part.

Appel said: “We’ve got some younger runners on the horizon too. Rhian Birnie, Iona Hoyle and Kyle Gibson are teenagers who I think will give the established club runners a run for their money too.

“The exciting thing about the 5k is you have 13, 14 and 15-year-olds coming up so I’m fascinated to see how that pans out.

“In the 10k we have Nicola MacDonald (Metro Aberdeen), last year’s winner, coming back along with Kelly Vine-Jones who finished second.

“Nicola Gauld, who won in 2019 and is the only woman to win it outright, is also back.

“In the half marathon it looks an open field for the men’s race. Rosa Donaldson (Glasgow University) will be back to defend her women’s title from last year.”

Demand has exceeded supply for organisers

Following last year’s return from a three-year hiatus due to covid, the event is at capacity for the 10k, 5k, half-marathon and junior races.

Appel is thrilled to see the event in Inverurie remains an attractive proposition for runners from across the country.

She said: “We set reasonable targets as generally speaking numbers aren’t as strong as they were pre-Covid but certainly people are getting back into the habit.

“Had we had more places we could have sold more but we’re happy with where we are.

“Our charities Clan, Inspire, Friends of the Neuro Ward and Gordon RDA still have places because they have reserved spaces.

“It’s a shame we’re full but it is better to be that than struggling I suppose.

“We are always trying to improve and do things differently so no two races are the same.

“But what we’re seeing this year is a lot more confidence in folk coming back to the races as well.

“Last year people were still wondering if the race would go ahead.

“Now we’re seeing a lot more people trying to enter last minute and it’s a shame we won’t be able to accommodate all of them.

“But it’s good to see people wanting to get out there and run again.”

The 5k race kicks off the day of running events with the junior races the final events between 1pm and 2pm.

Appel said: “Everything is in place, all we need now is the weather.

“One of the reasons we moved the race to May was to get better weather but it doesn’t seem to have been an amazing calculation at this moment.

“Hopefully it will come together on Sunday.”

Run Garioch timetable

Event village opens 9am

9.15am – PMC 5k (followed by prizegiving at 9.45am)

10.15am – McWilliam Lippe half marathon (followed by prizegiving at 12.45pm)

10.30am – Dandara 10k (followed by prizegiving at 12.15pm)

1pm-2pm – CP&Co Junior races (followed by prizegiving at 2.45pm)