Nathan Aspinall says he can ‘handle pressure’ of Premier League darts showdown with Jonny Clayton in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Something has to give as Nathan Aspinall and Jonny Clayton go head-to-head for the last play-off spot in darts’ Cazoo Premier League at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Aspinall, runner-up in 2020, faces 2021 winner Clayton – with a place in next week’s play-offs alongside league leader Gerwyn Price, world champion Michael Smith and reigning Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen up for grabs.

The scenario is straightforward for Clayton: beat Aspinall and he joins the trio in London next week.

Aspinall has to not only beat the Welshman, he also has to reach the final in Aberdeen to overtake his rival in the league table for the final spot, as Clayton would qualify via nights won if the duo finish level on points.

The Asp, who reached the quarter-finals of the Czech Open at the weekend, insists he is ready for the “job on his hands” in the Granite City.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it. I feel like I played well at the weekend in Prague and I’m confident to be fair.

“It’s going to be tough and I’ve got a big job on my hands to beat Jonny first and foremost, but also to follow it up with another win.

“It’s going to be a tough night, but one I’m relishing the opportunity to do.

“This happened to me when I reached the final in 2020. I knew I had to get a point against Glen Durrant in the last night and ended up winning the match.

“I’m not going to feel the pressure. I handle myself quite well under pressure and as long as play as I can I know I can do the job.”

The Asp hopes to have the backing of Aberdeen on his return

Aspinall was the pantomime villain on his last visit to Aberdeen as he faced Huntly’s John Henderson, but he hopes the local crowd will get behind him for his big match.

He said: “I’m English so I don’t know who the crowd will dislike most. I do a lot of work and exhibitions in Scotland, so I’ve got quite a big following.

“It was great in Glasgow earlier this year and hopefully it will be the same again. The last time in Aberdeen in 2020, I played John, the hometown favourite, so I’ve got a good feeling.”

‘I’ve learned a lot about myself’

For Aspinall, who is making his third appearance in the Premier League, this 16-week schedule has been a challenging one – but the experience is one he hopes will stand him in good stead.

He said: “Playing multiple games against the best players in the world, you’ve got to be on it from the start every night, every week.

“It has been tough, but I’ve really enjoyed being given the opportunity to play in the Premier League with the elite.

“I’ve made it to the final night and I’m still in the running for the O2, so I’ll take loads of positives away from this.

“It’s been really tough being away from my family. I’ve never done the full tour. I’ve played in the Premier League before, but it was behind closed doors, so it’s hard.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself personally and mentally. It’s been a great 16 weeks, though, and hopefully I can make it a great 17 as well.”

World champ Smith chasing Premier League record in Granite City

World number one Smith, meanwhile, has a target of his own to chase tomorrow as he bids to become the first player to register four consecutive nightly wins.

Smith could yet top the table going into the play-offs if he wins the Aberdeen event, but Price, who faces Scotland’s Peter Wright in the quarter-final, will guarantee he heads to London having topped the league if he reaches his ninth nightly final at P&J Live.

Premier League Night 16 matches for P&J Live

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Jonny Clayton v Nathan Aspinall

Michael Smith v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey