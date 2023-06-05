Aberdeen teen boxer Gregor McPherson delivers impressive ring return after spinal stress fracture setback

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen teen pro boxing star Gregor McPherson is ready to make up for lost time after a recent stress fracture to his spine.

That injury ruled the 18-year-old out for 10 weeks earlier this year.

Howvever, lightweight McPherson returned to action with an impressive 40-36 points defeat of John Spencer at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday.

That home city victory extended McPherson’s flawless pro record to three wins from three fights.

And there is no let up from the teen, a.k.a. “Mean Machine”, who went straight back into training to prepare for his next fight.

He said: “I had one day off then I was back in the gym.

“I am not one of these boxers that go off for months after a fight.

“Whatever fight Sam (Kynoch, manager) brings to me I will be ready.

“My back is fully healed now thankfully.

“It was really tough to sit out for 10 weeks so to get back into it is brilliant.

“This is my second year as a professional and I am always learning with every fight.”

Gregor McPherson: ‘I had to stick to my boxing’

The stress fracture to his spine ruled McPherson out of a scheduled fight in Aberdeen in March.

He returned to the ring at the weekend with a dominant display against experienced, Manchester-based Spencer.

McPherson unleashed rapid, accurate combinations throughout the four-round bout.

In the third round, a punishing left hook opened up the brow of Spencer’s right eye.

Following an assessment from the ringside doctor and referee Kenny Pringle, he was deemed fit to continue.

McPherson said: “I knew what to expect as John is a really tough opponent.

“He knows what he’s doing when it comes to fighting.

“So I knew I had to stick to my boxing, in and out, and keep my hands up as he has a good right hand.

“I felt it was a good performance.”

‘We worked on fast shot selection’

A multiple national champion at amateur level, McPherson was on the radar of a number of promoters and managers.

He opted to sign a three-year pro contract with respected Scottish promoter and manager Sam Kynoch.

Even before his pro debut, the teen was making an impact, having sparred with former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez in Spain.

One of the hottest young prospects in Scottish boxing, McPherson made his pro debut at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom in November last year.

A former Aberdeen FC youth player, McPherson defeated Logan Paling 39-37 on his debut.

He then beat Jake Osgood 40-36 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow in January.

McPherson’s back injury ruled him out of a scheduled fight in March, but he is now fully fit.

The teen secured his third pro win on the undercard of Aberdeen welterweight Dean Sutherland’s seventh round stoppage of Zimbabwe’s Brendon Denes.

McPherson said: “Facing Spencer is the kind of fights I need early on in my career.

“I need to face a variety of different fighters.

“John was heavy handed so I needed to keep away from him.

“First and foremost I was on the front foot.

“We worked on fast shot selection during the training camp and it paid off.”