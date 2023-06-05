Aberdeen teen boxer Gregor McPherson delivers impressive ring return after spinal stress fracture setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen teen boxer Gregor McPherson delivers impressive ring return after spinal stress fracture setback

Teenage rising pro boxing star Gregor McPherson secured an impressive 40-36 defeat of John Spencer on Saturday and is already back in training preparing for his next fight.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson will make his professional debut on Saturday night. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson made a winning return to action after injury. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Aberdeen teen pro boxing star Gregor McPherson is ready to make up for lost time after a recent stress fracture to his spine.

That injury ruled the 18-year-old out for 10 weeks earlier this year.

Howvever, lightweight McPherson returned to action with an impressive 40-36 points defeat of John Spencer at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday.

That home city victory extended McPherson’s flawless pro record to three wins from three fights.

And there is no let up from the teen, a.k.a. “Mean Machine”, who went straight back into training to prepare for his next fight.

He said: “I had one day off then I was back in the gym.

“I am not one of these boxers that go off for months after a fight.

“Whatever fight Sam (Kynoch, manager) brings to me I will be ready.

“My back is fully healed now thankfully.

“It was really tough to sit out for 10 weeks so to get back into it is brilliant.

“This is my second year as a professional and I am always learning with every fight.”

Gregor McPherson during an open training session ahead of his debut fight against Logan Paling.
Gregor McPherson during an open training session ahead of his debut fight against Logan Paling. Image:  Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Gregor McPherson: ‘I had to stick to my boxing’

The stress fracture to his spine ruled McPherson out of a scheduled fight in Aberdeen in March.

He returned to the ring at the weekend with a dominant display against experienced, Manchester-based Spencer.

McPherson unleashed rapid, accurate combinations throughout the four-round bout.

In the third round, a punishing left hook opened up the brow of Spencer’s right eye.

Following an assessment from the ringside doctor and referee Kenny Pringle, he was deemed fit to continue.

Gregor McPherson during a training session.
Gregor McPherson during a training session. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

McPherson said: “I knew what to expect as John is a really tough opponent.

“He knows what he’s doing when it comes to fighting.

“So I knew I had to stick to my boxing, in and out, and keep my hands up as he has a good right hand.

“I felt it was a good performance.”

Gregor McPherson against Logan Palling, in his first professional fight.
Gregor McPherson against Logan Palling, in his first professional fight. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

‘We worked on fast shot selection’

A multiple national champion at amateur level, McPherson was on the radar of a number of promoters and managers.

He opted to sign a three-year pro contract with respected Scottish promoter and manager Sam Kynoch.

Even before his pro debut, the teen was making an impact, having sparred with former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez in Spain.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson with two weight world champion Kiko Martinez in Spain.
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has been sparring with two weight world champion Kiko Martinez in Spain. Photo supplied by Gregor McPherson.

One of the hottest young prospects in Scottish boxing, McPherson made his pro debut at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom in November last year.

A former Aberdeen FC youth player, McPherson defeated Logan Paling 39-37 on his debut.

He then beat Jake Osgood 40-36 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow in January.

McPherson’s back injury ruled him out of a scheduled fight in March, but he is now fully fit.

The teen secured his third pro win on the undercard of Aberdeen welterweight Dean Sutherland’s seventh round stoppage of Zimbabwe’s Brendon Denes.

McPherson said: “Facing Spencer is the kind of fights I need early on in my career.

“I need to face a variety of different fighters.

“John was heavy handed so I needed to keep away from him.

“First and foremost I was on the front foot.

“We worked on fast shot selection during the training camp and it paid off.”

