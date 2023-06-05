New contract awarded for emergency towing vessel operating in north and west Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new contract for an emergency towing vessel (ETV) operating in the north and west of Scotland has been announced.

The service has been in place for the past 20 years to provide His Majesty’s Coastguard with a vessel to tow ships out of danger in a maritime emergency.

Its role reduces the possibility of a ship casualty becoming a hazard to safe navigation or running aground, and ultimately reduces the risk of loss of life.

The current ETV, the Ievoli Black, operates in and around the Minches, Pentland Firth and Fair Isle Channel where there is a “critical lack” of towage solutions.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has now awarded a five-year contract for its ETV to shipping company, Marnavi Spa.

The Ievoli Black is a 230ft towing vessel which will be flagged to the UK under the new contract and be operated by an all-UK crew for the first time.

It will also be painted red and white to match the Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopters and aircraft fleet.

Safety is the priority

Maritime minister, Baroness Charlotte Vere Of Norbiton, said: “The safety of seafarers and our waters remains our upmost priority.

“That’s why government support for towing vessels like the Ievoli Black is so important to Scotland’s coastal communities, ready to step up, in the case of an emergency.

“The UK Flag is one of the most prestigious in the world, known for upholding the highest standards of seafarers’ safety – it will be great to see the Ievoli Black in white and red.”

Scotland Office minister, John Lamont, added: “This emergency towing vessel provided by the UK Government will cover some of the most remote parts of Scotland, ensuring maritime safety and helping to minimise risks of environmental pollution.

“This vital service – in place for more than 20 years – gets ships out of danger and out of the path of other vessels to minimise disruption and protect lives at sea.”