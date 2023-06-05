New contract awarded for emergency towing vessel operating in north and west Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New contract awarded for emergency towing vessel operating in north and west Scotland

The UK Government’s Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) has awarded a five-year contract to Marnavi Spa.

By Ellie Milne
The blue and white Ievoli Black with "Coastguard" printed on the side
The Ievoli Black has been flagged to the UK under a new contract as Emergency Towing Vessel. Image: Maritime & Coastguard.

A new contract for an emergency towing vessel (ETV) operating in the north and west of Scotland has been announced.

The service has been in place for the past 20 years to provide His Majesty’s Coastguard with a vessel to tow ships out of danger in a maritime emergency.

Its role reduces the possibility of a ship casualty becoming a hazard to safe navigation or running aground, and ultimately reduces the risk of loss of life.

The current ETV, the Ievoli Black, operates in and around the Minches, Pentland Firth and Fair Isle Channel where there is a “critical lack” of towage solutions.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has now awarded a five-year contract for its ETV to shipping company, Marnavi Spa.

The Ievoli Black is a 230ft towing vessel which will be flagged to the UK under the new contract and be operated by an all-UK crew for the first time.

It will also be painted red and white to match the Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopters and aircraft fleet.

Safety is the priority

Maritime minister, Baroness Charlotte Vere Of Norbiton, said: “The safety of seafarers and our waters remains our upmost priority.

“That’s why government support for towing vessels like the Ievoli Black is so important to Scotland’s coastal communities, ready to step up, in the case of an emergency.

“The UK Flag is one of the most prestigious in the world, known for upholding the highest standards of seafarers’ safety – it will be great to see the Ievoli Black in white and red.”

Scotland Office minister, John Lamont, added: “This emergency towing vessel provided by the UK Government will cover some of the most remote parts of Scotland, ensuring maritime safety and helping to minimise risks of environmental pollution.

“This vital service – in place for more than 20 years – gets ships out of danger and out of the path of other vessels to minimise disruption and protect lives at sea.”

