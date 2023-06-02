Aberdeen boxing star Gregor McPherson’s ring return after ‘heartache’ of spinal stress fracture

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen teen boxing star Gregor McPherson has revealed he suffered a stress fracture to his spine earlier this year.

The 18-year-old admits it was “heartbreaking” when the extent of the injury was confirmed.

McPherson had to rest for 10 weeks, which ruled him out of a scheduled fight in Aberdeen in March.

Thankfully, the highly-rated youngster is fully recovered and set for a comeback bout at the Beach Ballroom.

Boasting a flawless pro record of two wins from two contests, McPherson will face Manchester’s John Spencer on Saturday.

McPherson said: “I had a stress fracture of my spine, quite a bad injury.

“I knew it was sore, but I thought it might just be a little niggle so I kept going.

“The pain got bad so I had to go to Albyn (Hospital).

“When I heard what it was, it was heartbreaking.

“It was just a case of resting for eight to 10 weeks.

“That was a long 10 weeks – from training three times a day to doing nothing is a big change.

“During that time, I watched boxing and read books.

“I am now fully recovered, injury free and feeling much better.”

‘I started feeling the injury from my last fight’

Lightweight McPherson will box on the undercard of Dean Sutherland’s bout with Brendon Denes on Saturday.

McPherson was scheduled to fight on the under-card of Andrew Smart’s Scottish title fight with Robbie Graham in March.

However, he was left with no option but withdraw from his bout at the Ardoe House Hotel, Aberdeen, due to his injury.

He said: “I had to pull out or risk hurting myself long term.

“It was so disappointing, but it was so that I could fight in the future.

“I started feeling the injury from my last fight (40-36 points defeat of Jake Osgood in January).

“That was a good win as Osgood is a big, strong opponent.”

Studying footage of this weekend’s opponent

As a highly-decorated amateur, McPherson was on the radar of a number of promoters and managers.

However, he opted to sign a three-year pro contract with respected Scottish promoter Sam Kynoch.

Even before his pro debut, the teen was making an impact, having sparred with former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez.

Spaniard Martinez, 36, held the IBF featherweight title from 2021 to 2022 and the IBF super-bantamweight title from 2013 to 2014.

Martinez won the European featherweight strap at Wembley Arena in October last year.

A former Aberdeen FC youth star, McPherson made a successful pro debut when defeating Logan Paling 39-37 at the Beach Ballroom in November.

He will return to the Granite City venue this weekend to face 33-year-old Spencer.

McPherson said: “We have watched videos of him and know some of the things to expect.

“However, in boxing you can never just go off a game-plan as things change.

“I have been training hard ever since I came back from injury.

“The training camp went really well.

“I travelled to Belfast a few weeks ago. where I got some top-class sparring.

“I’m feeling great and ready to go.

“This is the takeover season for me.

“I plan to get another couple of fights in this year and finish 2023 unbeaten.

“It is always a great night at the Beach Ballroom and I’m really looking forward to it.”