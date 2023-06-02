Aberdeen boxing star Gregor McPherson’s ring return after ‘heartache’ of spinal stress fracture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boxing star Gregor McPherson’s ring return after ‘heartache’ of spinal stress fracture

Rising teenage pro boxer Gregor McPherson had to rest for 10 weeks after suffering a stress fracture of the spine and spent his time watching boxing footage and reading

By Sean Wallace
Gregor McPherson will fight at the Beach Ballroom on Satuday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson is set for his third pro fight on Saturday. mage: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Aberdeen teen boxing star Gregor McPherson has revealed he suffered a stress fracture to his spine earlier this year.

The 18-year-old admits it was “heartbreaking” when the extent of the injury was confirmed.

McPherson had to rest for 10 weeks, which ruled him out of a scheduled fight in Aberdeen in March.

Thankfully, the highly-rated youngster is fully recovered and set for a comeback bout at the Beach Ballroom.

Boasting a flawless pro record of two wins from two contests, McPherson will face Manchester’s John Spencer on Saturday.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson will make his professional debut on Saturday night. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is set to return to action after injury. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

McPherson said: “I had a stress fracture of my spine,  quite a bad injury.

“I knew it was sore, but I thought it might just be a little niggle so I kept going.

“The pain got bad so I had to go to Albyn (Hospital).

“When I heard what it was, it was heartbreaking.

“It was just a case of resting for eight to 10 weeks.

“That was a long 10 weeks – from training three times a day to doing nothing is a big change.

“During that time, I watched boxing and read books.

“I am now fully recovered, injury free and feeling much better.”

‘I started feeling the injury from my last fight’

Lightweight McPherson will box on the undercard of Dean Sutherland’s bout with Brendon Denes on Saturday.

McPherson was scheduled to fight on the under-card of Andrew Smart’s Scottish title fight with Robbie Graham in March.

However, he was left with no option but withdraw from his bout at the Ardoe House Hotel, Aberdeen, due to his injury.

Gregor McPherson (black shorts) in action against Logan Paling at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

He said: “I had to pull out or risk hurting myself long term.

“It was so disappointing, but it was so that I could fight in the future.

“I started feeling the injury from my last fight (40-36 points defeat of Jake Osgood in January).

“That was a good win as Osgood is a big, strong opponent.”

Studying footage of this weekend’s opponent

As a highly-decorated amateur, McPherson was on the radar of a number of promoters and managers.

However, he opted to sign a three-year pro contract with respected Scottish promoter Sam Kynoch.

Even before his pro debut, the teen was making an impact, having sparred with former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson sparred with two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez in Spain. Image: Gregor McPherson.

Spaniard Martinez, 36, held the IBF featherweight title from 2021 to 2022 and the IBF super-bantamweight title from 2013 to 2014.

Martinez won the European featherweight strap at Wembley Arena in October last year.

A former Aberdeen FC youth star, McPherson made a successful pro debut when defeating Logan Paling 39-37 at the Beach Ballroom in November.

He will return to the Granite City venue this weekend to face 33-year-old Spencer.

McPherson said: “We have watched videos of him and know some of the things to expect.

“However, in boxing you can never just go off a game-plan as things change.

“I have been training hard ever since I came back from injury.

“The training camp went really well.

“I travelled to Belfast a few weeks ago. where I got some top-class sparring.

“I’m feeling great and ready to go.

“This is the takeover season for me.

“I plan to get another couple of fights in this year and finish 2023 unbeaten.

“It is always a great night at the Beach Ballroom and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Gregor McPherson (black shorts) previously beat Logan Paling at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Chris Sumner

