Granite City Taekwondo among the medals at national championships

A delegation from an Aberdeen martial arts club has claimed a huge medal haul after competing at the Scottish National Championships.

Students of Granite City Taekwondo were joined by chief instructor, master Lyndzie Jeffrey, and coaches at the Bellahouston Sports Centre in Glasgow at the weekend.

The 33 students returned with an impressive tally of 46 trophies and medals.

Jeffrey said: “We had a fantastic weekend and to say I am proud is an understatement.

“This is the biggest team I have entered so far over my 21 years of running my club.

“To come home with this outstanding result is fantastic for our martial art school.”

In total 31 students participated in Poomsae (patterns), claiming 12 gold trophies, eight silver medals and 12 bronze.

Four gold trophies, seven medals and three bronze were won in Kyorugi (sparring) while 12 students participated in both the Poomsae and Kyorugi.

In total, 16 national champions won gold trophies with 15 taking silver medals while 15 claimed bronze.

To cap a memorable weekend Granite City Taekwondo earned the second place team trophy for Poomsae Championships.

Jeffrey said: “All my students have gained, and I don’t just mean their trophies and medals, but their knowledge, skills, experience and the exposure to this competition environment is a gain in itself.

“But to come home with the results that they have done, they are all a credit to our club.”