Granite City Taekwondo among the medals at national championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Granite City Taekwondo among the medals at national championships

Aberdeen martial arts club claims 46 medals from weekend trip to Glasgow.

By Paul Third
Students of Granite City Taekwondo were joined by chief instructor, master Lyndzie Jeffrey, and coaches at the Bellahouston Sports Centre in Glasgow at the weekend.
Students of Granite City Taekwondo were joined by chief instructor, master Lyndzie Jeffrey, and coaches at the Bellahouston Sports Centre in Glasgow at the weekend.

A delegation from an Aberdeen martial arts club has claimed a huge medal haul after competing at the Scottish National Championships.

Students of Granite City Taekwondo were joined by chief instructor, master Lyndzie Jeffrey, and coaches at the Bellahouston Sports Centre in Glasgow at the weekend.

The 33 students returned with an impressive tally of 46 trophies and medals.

Jeffrey said: “We had a fantastic weekend and to say I am proud is an understatement.

“This is the biggest team I have entered so far over my 21 years of running my club.

“To come home with this outstanding result is fantastic for our martial art school.”

Master Lyndzie Jeffrey, second left, and her coaches and students display their medals and trophies from the Scottish Championships.

In total 31 students participated in Poomsae (patterns), claiming 12 gold trophies, eight silver medals and 12 bronze.

Four gold trophies, seven medals and three bronze were won in Kyorugi (sparring) while 12 students participated in both the Poomsae and Kyorugi.

In total, 16 national champions won gold trophies with 15 taking silver medals while 15 claimed bronze.

To cap a memorable weekend Granite City Taekwondo earned the second place team trophy for Poomsae Championships.

Jeffrey said: “All my students have gained, and I don’t just mean their trophies and medals, but their knowledge, skills, experience and the exposure to this competition environment is a gain in itself.

“But to come home with the results that they have done, they are all a credit to our club.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Action pics from Scotland v United Arab Emirates in the Cricket World Cup League 2 competition. Matthew Cross. CR0037373 14/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Matthew Cross reckons Scotland are capable of making World Cup statement
Beauly driver Oliver Stewart celebrates winning a GB3 Championship event at Spa, Belgium. Image: Jakob Ebrey
Beauly racing-driver Oliver Stewart reflects on problem solving which secured first GB3 Championship victory
Boxer Ben Bartlett punching a punching bag
Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett suffers broken hand 30 seconds into Aberdeen Beach Ballroom bout…
Zoey Clark in action in the women's 400m at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Olympic dream for Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark after back injury left her fearing for…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson will make his professional debut on Saturday night. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen teen boxer Gregor McPherson delivers impressive ring return after spinal stress fracture setback
Team Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12976967h)
Turriff's Claire Maxwell to captain Scottish Thistles at Netball World Cup in South Africa
Abdulah Khalid bowling for Stoneywood-Dyce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce fall agonisingly short of first league win of the season
Aberdeen welterweight boxer Dean Sutherland.
Aberdeen welterweight Dean Sutherland targets 2024 title fight at Pittodrie or P&J Live
Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister has organised a pro tournament between Scotland and India. Picture by Kenny Elrick. DCT Media.
Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister aims to bring more pro international tournaments to the Granite…
Gregor McPherson will fight at the Beach Ballroom on Satuday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boxing star Gregor McPherson's ring return after 'heartache' of spinal stress fracture

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]