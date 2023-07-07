2023 Island Games: Shetland cyclist Carlos Riise ‘honoured’ to lead out team as flag-bearer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
2023 Island Games: Shetland cyclist Carlos Riise ‘honoured’ to lead out team as flag-bearer

Riise will compete at his 13th Island Games in Guernsey, having first represented Shetland at the sporting event back in 1993.

By Sophie Goodwin
Carlos Riise pictured cycling in Shetland.
Carlos Riise will represent Shetland in cycling at the 2023 Island in Guernsey. Image: Brian Gray Photography.

Shetland’s Carlos Riise will be front and centre at the 2023 Island Games opening ceremony after being selected as the island’s flag-bearer.

The 2023 Island Games are being held in Guernsey and take place from July 8-14 with the opening ceremony at the St Peter Port Seafront on Saturday evening.

For Riise, 58, it will be his 13th games having first represented Shetland at the sporting event back in 1993 in the Isle of Wight.

Over the years and in a number of different cycling events, Riise has won four silver medals – including one at his home games in 2005 when his daughter helped hand out the honours – and two team bronzes.

In Guernsey, he will be competing in the time trial and road race – but before he gets out on the road, Riise will lead out the 88 competitors and 15 officials, who will represent Shetland in ten different sports, as flag-bearer.

Riise, who grew up in Bressay but now lives in Lerwick, was delighted to have been asked to take on the responsibility.

“It was certainly an honour to be asked to do that,” said Riise, who is a member of the Shetland Wheelers cycling club.

“There’s obviously one person who does it at each Games and I’ve been around long enough now for it to be my turn and it’s a real privilege to do that.

“To lead the team into the stadium is going to be an honour and a one-time experience.”

A ‘privilege’ to represent Shetland on international stage

A veteran of the Games, Riise cherishes the opportunities he has had while representing Shetland across the globe and the people he has met along the way.

“Being able to represent your island is quite a privilege,” said Riise.

“They call them the friendly games because you go back and see people from previous games and it’s just such a good team spirit. You’re there cheering on athletes in all of the sports.

“You’re able to appreciate the effort that everyone has put in.

“I would certainly recommend it to anyone who might get the chance to take part because it could really be the highlight of their sporting careers.

“You don’t have to be the best of the best. You’re going and might be up against professionals, but you will also be up against people who are there to enjoy and embrace the experience.”

From L-R: Swimmers Anne and Emmie Hutchison will be Shetland’s water carriers at the opening ceremony in Guernsey and cyclist Carlos Riise will be the flag bearer. Image: SIGA.

As well as competing, Riise enjoys cycling for fun, saying he will opt to travel by bike rather than car whenever possible.

He aims to get on the roads even for a short while every day, but enjoys ramping up his training ahead of a competition like the Island Games.

“It’s always good to have a focus,” said Riise. “The focus this year has been the Island Games and you certainly put more intensity into the training rides.

“It does feel as if I’ve got faster and fitter which is always encouraging for going away and the rest of the team are doing the same. They’re all getting personal bests and coming away with fast times.

“I don’t think we will go there and embarrass ourselves and be at the back of the field, but how far up the field we’ll get, we’ll just wait and see when we get there.”

Riise concedes he is nearing the end of his competitive cycling career, but hasn’t ruled out a return to the Island Games in the future.

“Orkney is hosting in 2025 and there’s quite a bit of rivalry between Orkney and Shetland, so you never know,” said Riise. “I might end up being back there as well.”

