2023 Island Games: Shetland cyclist Carlos Riise ‘honoured’ to lead out team as flag-bearer

Shetland’s Carlos Riise will be front and centre at the 2023 Island Games opening ceremony after being selected as the island’s flag-bearer.

The 2023 Island Games are being held in Guernsey and take place from July 8-14 with the opening ceremony at the St Peter Port Seafront on Saturday evening.

For Riise, 58, it will be his 13th games having first represented Shetland at the sporting event back in 1993 in the Isle of Wight.

Over the years and in a number of different cycling events, Riise has won four silver medals – including one at his home games in 2005 when his daughter helped hand out the honours – and two team bronzes.

In Guernsey, he will be competing in the time trial and road race – but before he gets out on the road, Riise will lead out the 88 competitors and 15 officials, who will represent Shetland in ten different sports, as flag-bearer.

Riise, who grew up in Bressay but now lives in Lerwick, was delighted to have been asked to take on the responsibility.

“It was certainly an honour to be asked to do that,” said Riise, who is a member of the Shetland Wheelers cycling club.

“There’s obviously one person who does it at each Games and I’ve been around long enough now for it to be my turn and it’s a real privilege to do that.

“To lead the team into the stadium is going to be an honour and a one-time experience.”

A ‘privilege’ to represent Shetland on international stage

A veteran of the Games, Riise cherishes the opportunities he has had while representing Shetland across the globe and the people he has met along the way.

“Being able to represent your island is quite a privilege,” said Riise.

“They call them the friendly games because you go back and see people from previous games and it’s just such a good team spirit. You’re there cheering on athletes in all of the sports.

“You’re able to appreciate the effort that everyone has put in.

“I would certainly recommend it to anyone who might get the chance to take part because it could really be the highlight of their sporting careers.

“You don’t have to be the best of the best. You’re going and might be up against professionals, but you will also be up against people who are there to enjoy and embrace the experience.”

As well as competing, Riise enjoys cycling for fun, saying he will opt to travel by bike rather than car whenever possible.

He aims to get on the roads even for a short while every day, but enjoys ramping up his training ahead of a competition like the Island Games.

“It’s always good to have a focus,” said Riise. “The focus this year has been the Island Games and you certainly put more intensity into the training rides.

“It does feel as if I’ve got faster and fitter which is always encouraging for going away and the rest of the team are doing the same. They’re all getting personal bests and coming away with fast times.

“I don’t think we will go there and embarrass ourselves and be at the back of the field, but how far up the field we’ll get, we’ll just wait and see when we get there.”

Riise concedes he is nearing the end of his competitive cycling career, but hasn’t ruled out a return to the Island Games in the future.

“Orkney is hosting in 2025 and there’s quite a bit of rivalry between Orkney and Shetland, so you never know,” said Riise. “I might end up being back there as well.”