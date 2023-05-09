Team Shetland announce athletes for upcoming Island Games in Guernsey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Team Shetland announce athletes for upcoming Island Games in Guernsey

The Shetland Island Games Association have named a 103-strong team who will compete over ten sports in July.

By Sophie Goodwin
Guernsey flag bunting.
Guernsey will host the 2023 International Island Games. Image: SIGA.

Team Shetland have declared their team for the upcoming NatWest International Island Games in Guernsey.

The Island Games usually take place every two years, but haven’t been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 2,000 athletes from island communities across the globe will travel to Guernsey to compete over a range of sports, with the opening ceremony taking place on July 8.

Shetland have named their team which includes 88 competitors and 15 officials, who will represent the island in ten different sports.

Team Shetland will again include athletes Seumas Mackay and Katie Dinwoodie, who both won gold medals on the track at the last Games in Gibraltar in July 2019.

Also taking part will be 2019 bronze-medal winning swimmers Jasmin Smith, and sisters Annie and Emmie Hutchison.

This year’s team also includes archers, golfers and the men’s football squad – none of whose sports were included in the sports programme of the 2019 Games.

Lesley Hutchison, vice chair of Shetland Island Games Association said: “We’re pleased to be able to announce the team list and a strong team for this year’s Games.

“It’s been long wait after Covid but we’re excited to now be in the home straight towards Guernsey 2023.

“We’re grateful for funding from the Shetland Community Benefit Fund and we’d especially like to thank our three sponsors Malakoff Limited, Cooke Aquaculture Scotland and Harper Macleod for supporting us again.

“It’s great to have them on board for the 2023 Games and we’re looking forward to a spectacular week of sport in Guernsey in two months’ time.”

Team Shetland

Archery

Billy Finnie, Benjamin Hamer, Ryan Leith, Dylan Murphy

Cycling

Hayley Dixon, Robin Atkinson, Kieran Fraser, Carlos Riise, John Thomson

Athletics

Katie Dinwoodie, Sophie Grant, Kirsty Laurenson, Mhia Mouat, Mary Rutherford, Neil Arthur, Russell Gair, Brett Haining, Bobby Laurenson, Seumas MacKay, Connor McDonald, David Wagstaff (team manager)

Badminton

Ruth Anderson, Chloe Hitchin, Stephanie Keith, Shona Mackay, Thomas Calder, Dean Guthrie, Ramsay Hogg, Luca Russell, Joe Thomson, Nicole Hughson (team manager), Andrew Bowman (coach), Mark MacKay (assistant coach)

Football

Declan Adamson, James Aitken, Josh Carroll, Jack Clubb, Stuart Copland, James Farmer, Liam Flaws, Ronan Grant, Rory Henderson, Neil Laurenson, Sam Maver, Brandon McKay, Lorne McNiven, Finn Regan, Jack Simpson, Robert Smith, Tomas Smith, Saul Swanson, Harry Thomson, Greg Tulloch, Richard Arthur (coach), Neil Fenwick (team manager), Martin Leyland (coach), Bruce McCulloch (coach)

Golf

Andrew Bain, Kieren Fraser, Robert Geddes, David Nicol

Sailing

Luke Bullough, Darren Forrest, Willum Leask, James Morris, Brydon Leask (coach)

Swimming

Rhona Anderson, Anne Hutchison, Emmie Hutchison, Bethany Irvine, Freya Masson, Kari Preacher, Angelika Samohvalova, Jasmin Smith, Magnus Bullough, Joe Carter, Finlay Geddes, Mark Hutcheon, Cailean Johnson, Adam Millar, Thomas Nicolson, Robbie Thomson, Sandra Smith (assistant coach), Graham Farmer (assistant coach), Petur Petursson (coach)

Table tennis

Kay Adamson, Alison Laurenson, Joan Smith, Ian Bray, Archie Constable, Drewie Drakeford, Dawid Niesciur

Triathlon

Wendy Hatrick, Lynsey Henderson, Emma Leask, Louise Parr, Andrew Aitken, Lewis Anderson, Stewart Hutchison, Scott Riise

Management

Claire Morris (sports therapist), Lesley Hutchison (Shetland IGA acting chair), Bob Kerr (general team manager)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
Kessock Bridge closed due to incident. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match agaist RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Oban Lesbian Weekend organiser Maz Gordon, left, and two Italian attendees (both named Nikki) at last year's event.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat was called to the scene after the body was spotted on the cliffs.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]