Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce aiming to enter national Women’s Premier League – weeks after founding new side

Stoneywood-Dyce have ambitious plans to bid for a place in the Women’s Premier League – only weeks after launching a women’s section at the Peoples Park.

Yorkshire born Lily MacLaren, will captain the 22-player-strong section, bringing her experience as a player at Edinburgh University to bear on the new set up at the club, while building on her time as club secretary at Stoneywood-Dyce.

The right-arm bowler, whose husband Andrew is the first team wicketkeeper, said: ”This is an exciting initiative which women and girls at the club have happily bought into.

“We have already played two games since being formed, winning one and losing one in the regional eight-a-side women’s Challenger League.

“We are sufficiently ambitious and confident enough to be submitting an application for a place in the Women’s Premier League for next season.”

Scotland international backs the move

Stoneywood-Dyce are no strangers to the women’s game, having produced players for the national team, including Fiona Urquhart, now playing in Australia.

Currently in the Scotland side, they have Ailsa Lister, who continues to make occasional appearances as wicketkeeper in the Eastern Premier League – the top club set-up in Scotland.

Ironically, the talented Lister, who opened the batting last Saturday against EPL leaders Grange at the Peoples Park, is not allowed to play in the women’s Challenger League, due to her having international status, but would be able to participate in the Women’s Premier League should the club’s application be successful.

Lister is excited at the prospect.

She said: ”It’s just wonderful to have the club on the verge of having a top women’s team in the area.

“In the meantime, I am happy to play for the Northern Lights, who are the regional team for the area , but will be doing all I can to facilitate the development of the current setup at Stoneywood-Dyce.

“It’s a great club, full of ambition and forward-thinking people on and off the pitch.”

President also supportive of bid to join top women’s league

Club president Mark Lambley is also throwing his weight behind the initiative.

He said: ”We already have a men’s team in the top-flight of the Scottish game, so why not a women’s one?”

The Stoneywood-Dyce women’s section meet to train on a Friday night at 6pm when they are joined by the large junior section.

It is an arrangement that McLaren supports.

She said: ”It seems to be an appropriate one, as many our women players are mothers of juniors.

“We have also been lucky enough to have the backing of senior male players, including former president and Scotland player Jan Stander.

“I am very optimistic about the future of the section.”