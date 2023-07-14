Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce aiming to enter national Women’s Premier League – weeks after founding new side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce aiming to enter national Women’s Premier League – weeks after founding new side

The north-east club have an ambitious plan to bring top flight women's cricket to the area.

By Jack Nixon
Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club hopes to join the Women's Premier League. Image: Stoneywood-Dyce CC

Stoneywood-Dyce have ambitious plans to bid for a place in the Women’s Premier League – only weeks after launching a women’s section at the Peoples Park.

Yorkshire born Lily MacLaren, will captain the 22-player-strong section, bringing her experience as a player at Edinburgh University to bear on the new set up at the club, while building on her time as club secretary at Stoneywood-Dyce.

The right-arm bowler, whose husband Andrew is the first team wicketkeeper, said: ”This is an exciting initiative which women and girls at the club have happily bought into.

“We have already played two games since being formed, winning one and losing one in the regional eight-a-side women’s Challenger League.

“We are sufficiently ambitious and confident enough to be submitting an application for a place in the Women’s Premier League for next season.”

Scotland international backs the move

Alisa Lister at Eastern Premier League cricket match between Stoneywood-Dyce and RH Corstorphine.
Ailsa Lister. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Stoneywood-Dyce are no strangers to the women’s game, having produced players for the national team, including Fiona Urquhart, now playing in Australia.

Currently in the Scotland side, they have Ailsa Lister, who continues to make occasional appearances as wicketkeeper in the Eastern Premier League – the top club set-up in Scotland.

Ironically, the talented Lister, who opened the batting last Saturday against EPL leaders Grange at the Peoples Park, is not allowed to play in the women’s Challenger League, due to her having international status, but would be able to participate in the Women’s Premier League should the club’s application be successful.

Lister is excited at the prospect.

She said: ”It’s just wonderful to have the club on the verge of having a top women’s team in the area.

“In the meantime, I am happy to play for the Northern Lights, who are the regional team for the area , but will be doing all I can to facilitate the development of the current setup at Stoneywood-Dyce.

“It’s a great club, full of ambition and forward-thinking people on and off the pitch.”

President also supportive of bid to join top women’s league

Club president Mark Lambley with the women’s team at training. Image: Stoneywood-Dyce CC.

Club president Mark Lambley is also throwing his weight behind the initiative.

He said: ”We already have a men’s team in the top-flight of the Scottish game, so why not a women’s one?”

The Stoneywood-Dyce women’s section meet to train on a Friday night at 6pm when they are joined by the large junior section.

It is an arrangement that McLaren supports.

She said: ”It seems to be an appropriate one, as many our women players are mothers of juniors.

“We have also been lucky enough to have the backing of senior male players, including former president and Scotland player Jan Stander.

“I am very optimistic about the future of the section.”

 

