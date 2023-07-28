Cricket: Ex-captain Lennard Bester reveals why he left Stoneywood-Dyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Ex-captain Lennard Bester reveals why he left Stoneywood-Dyce

The 37-year-old has moved to Forfarshire with the People's Park outfit in a relegation battle.

By Callum Law
Lennard Bester, pictured left, in action for Stoneywood-Dyce
Lennard Bester, pictured left, in action for Stoneywood-Dyce

Former Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester has revealed a desire to test himself at the top end of the Eastern Premier League led to him leaving.

The South African took over as skipper at People’s Park last year but departed last week with the side in a relegation battle, sitting second bottom above only Meigle.

Bester has played for Stoneywood-Dyce since 2019, but has now joined Forfarshire with his job as a business development manager in the chemicals industry also requiring him to travel to Dundee on a regular basis.

The 37-year-old said: “There are a number of things that led me to the decision.

“It was a very difficult decision to decide to leave. I’m very fond of Stoneywood-Dyce and the people there, but my desire to put a mark on the league has led me to this.

“I feel I’ve got four or five good years left in me and I’d like to try to win or make a mark in the league and Stoneywood-Dyce aren’t quite in the position to do that.

“It’s difficult when survival is enough, I want to be part of something better.

“I felt we could finish in the top half of the table this season, but the commitment hasn’t been there.

Lennard Bester in action for Stoneywood Dyce
Lennard Bester, centre, batting for Stoneywood-Dyce

“I can’t change people’s mindsets, there’s nothing wrong with that, but I want to go and try to win trophies.

“What’s frustrated me is not losing games, but it’s the manner in which we’ve lost.

“It’s almost like there’s a view that it’s OK to lose to teams like Grange and Heriot’s and as long as we beat the sides around us we’ll stay up.

“I aspire for a bit more than that.

“It might sound selfish, but changing the mentality of the club is not my forte, I just want to be another fish in the pond and contribute to something different.

“Forfarshire are more in line with my aspirations and goals.”

