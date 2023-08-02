Aberdeen University student Faye Rogers wins second medal of Para Swimming World Championships

Aberdeen University’s Faye Rogers has won her second medal of the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.

Rogers, who won bronze in the women’s 200m individual medley S10 on Tuesday, claimed another bronze in the 400m freestyle S10.

The 20-year-old, a second year biochemistry student, swam a new personal best and Scottish record time of 4:41.06 to take third spot.

She finished 7.63 seconds behind gold medal winner Bianka Pap from Hungary.

Rogers, from Stockton-on-Tees, was involved in a car accident in September 2021 which left her with a permanent impairment in her arm.

After doing a lot of her rehab in the swimming pool, Rogers decided to investigate para-swimming and is enjoying a very impressive maiden Para Swimming World Championships.

🥉Bronze medal for Faye Rogers🥉 A hard-fought race as Faye touches the wall in third for a well-earned place on the podium, her second medal of #Manchester2023🙌🇬🇧🌎 pic.twitter.com/DOsY36Wagt — British Swimming (@britishswimming) August 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw finished fifth in the S9 100m butterfly in a time of 1.11.05 with China’s Jialing Xu (1:08.34) taking gold.