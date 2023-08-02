Aberdeen University student Faye Rogers wins second medal of Para Swimming World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen University student Faye Rogers wins second medal of Para Swimming World Championships

Rogers, who won bronze in the women’s 200m individual medley S10 on Tuesday, claimed another bronze in the 400m freestyle S10.

By Danny Law
Great Britain's Faye Rogers with her Bronze medal from the Women's 400m S10 freestyle. Image: PA.
Great Britain's Faye Rogers with her Bronze medal from the Women's 400m S10 freestyle. Image: PA.

Aberdeen University’s Faye Rogers has won her second medal of the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.

Rogers, who won bronze in the women’s 200m individual medley S10 on Tuesday, claimed another bronze in the 400m freestyle S10.

The 20-year-old, a second year biochemistry student, swam a new personal best and Scottish record time of 4:41.06 to take third spot.

She finished 7.63 seconds behind gold medal winner Bianka Pap from Hungary.

Great Britain’s Faye Rogers after taking the bronze medial in the final of the women’s 400m S10 freestyle. Image: PA.

Rogers, from Stockton-on-Tees, was involved in a car accident in September 2021 which left her with a permanent impairment in her arm.

After doing a lot of her rehab in the swimming pool, Rogers decided to investigate para-swimming and is enjoying a very impressive maiden Para Swimming World Championships.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw finished fifth in the S9 100m butterfly in a time of 1.11.05 with China’s Jialing Xu (1:08.34) taking gold.

More from Other sports

Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race at the 2022 Championships.
Neah Evans on her 'special' return to Glasgow to defend Cycling World Championship title
Faye Rogers took bronze in the Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10 final. Image: PA
Bronze medal for Aberdeen para swimmer Faye Rogers on world championships debut
Fin Graham winning gold at the 2022 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships. Image: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock
Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham eager to make most of 'once in a lifetime opportunity'
Ewan Davidson in action for Stoneywood Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell.
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce succumb to home defeat against Watsonians
Team Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12976967h)
Scotland progress in Netball World Cup despite defeat against England
Megan Keith after winning gold in the women's 5000m at the under-23 European Championships in Finland.Image: European Athletics.
Inverness’ Megan Keith makes Great Britain team for 2023 World Championships
Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club captain Lennard Bester. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cricket: Ex-captain Lennard Bester reveals why he left Stoneywood-Dyce
Ewan Davidson in action for Stoneywood Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell.
Cricket: Ewan Davidson says Stoneywood-Dyce are up for survival fight
Sprint cyclist Lauren Bell. Image: Shutterstock.
Forres cyclist Lauren Bell dares to dream of World Championship glory on home soil
Claire Maxwell in action for Scotland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image: Team Scotland.
Turriff netballer Claire Maxwell 'honoured' to be on cusp of becoming Scotland's most-capped player…