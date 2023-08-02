Other sports Aberdeen University student Faye Rogers wins second medal of Para Swimming World Championships Rogers, who won bronze in the women’s 200m individual medley S10 on Tuesday, claimed another bronze in the 400m freestyle S10. By Danny Law August 2 2023, 9.38pm Share Aberdeen University student Faye Rogers wins second medal of Para Swimming World Championships Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/other/6009808/aberdeen-university-student-faye-rogers-second-medal-para-swimming-world-championships/ Copy Link Great Britain's Faye Rogers with her Bronze medal from the Women's 400m S10 freestyle. Image: PA. Aberdeen University’s Faye Rogers has won her second medal of the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester. Rogers, who won bronze in the women’s 200m individual medley S10 on Tuesday, claimed another bronze in the 400m freestyle S10. The 20-year-old, a second year biochemistry student, swam a new personal best and Scottish record time of 4:41.06 to take third spot. She finished 7.63 seconds behind gold medal winner Bianka Pap from Hungary. Great Britain’s Faye Rogers after taking the bronze medial in the final of the women’s 400m S10 freestyle. Image: PA. Rogers, from Stockton-on-Tees, was involved in a car accident in September 2021 which left her with a permanent impairment in her arm. After doing a lot of her rehab in the swimming pool, Rogers decided to investigate para-swimming and is enjoying a very impressive maiden Para Swimming World Championships. 🥉Bronze medal for Faye Rogers🥉 A hard-fought race as Faye touches the wall in third for a well-earned place on the podium, her second medal of #Manchester2023🙌🇬🇧🌎 pic.twitter.com/DOsY36Wagt — British Swimming (@britishswimming) August 2, 2023 Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw finished fifth in the S9 100m butterfly in a time of 1.11.05 with China’s Jialing Xu (1:08.34) taking gold.