Peterhead to receive major boost as The Original Factory Shop announces opening of store in town

Peterhead to receive major boost as discount department store has confirmed it will open in the town.

The Original Factory Shop, which already has 186 stores across the United Kingdom, aims to open its latest venture soon.

Locals in Peterhead will soon be able to shop designer labels like Adidas, Nike, Clinique and Ralph Lauren, to name but a few.

All of these high-end brands will be able to purchase with savings of up to 70%.

The arrival of the popular department store comes at a time where many shops in the town appear to be vacant.

M&Co and Dorothy Perkins units, which were once crowded with customers, now lie empty.

Although there is not an exact date or location for the store opening, officials say that locals can expect to see the shop open sometime in the near future.

‘Looking forward to brining it to Peterhead’

A spokeswoman for The Original Factory Shop said: “We’re looking forward to bringing TOFS to the Peterhead community.

“Customers will soon be able to purchase big brands with big savings of up to 70%. Brands stocked at the store will include the likes of Adidas, Nike, Clinique, Olay, Ralph Lauren, Converse, Hugo Boss and Emporio Armani.”

The Original Factory Shop also has stores in Fraserburgh and Buckie.