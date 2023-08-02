Peterhead to receive major boost as The Original Factory Shop announces opening of store in town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead to receive major boost as The Original Factory Shop announces opening of store in town

The Original Factory Shop will open in the town soon.

By Shanay Taylor
The Original Factory Shop opening in Peterhead. Image: TOFS
The Original Factory Shop opening in Peterhead. Image: TOFS

Peterhead to receive major boost as discount department store has confirmed it will open in the town.

The Original Factory Shop, which already has 186 stores across the United Kingdom, aims to open its latest venture soon.

Locals in Peterhead will soon be able to shop designer labels like Adidas, Nike, Clinique and Ralph Lauren, to name but a few.

All of these high-end brands will be able to purchase with savings of up to 70%.

Locals will be able to shop designer labels

The arrival of the popular department store comes at a time where many shops in the town appear to be vacant.

M&Co and Dorothy Perkins units, which were once crowded with customers, now lie empty.

Although there is not an exact date or location for the store opening, officials say that locals can expect to see the shop open sometime in the near future.

‘Looking forward to brining it to Peterhead’

A spokeswoman for The Original Factory Shop said: “We’re looking forward to bringing TOFS to the Peterhead community.

“Customers will soon be able to purchase big brands with big savings of up to 70%. Brands stocked at the store will include the likes of Adidas, Nike, Clinique, Olay, Ralph Lauren, Converse, Hugo Boss and Emporio Armani.”

The Original Factory Shop also has stores in Fraserburgh and Buckie.

