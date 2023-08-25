Stoneywood-Dyce captain Ewan Davidson hoping a hero emerges at People’s Park in relegation decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Ewan Davidson hoping a hero emerges at People’s Park in relegation decider

The Aberdeen side sit bottom of the Eastern Premier League ahead of the final game of the season.

By Danny Law and Jack Nixon
Stoneywood Dyce batter Ewan Davidson
Stoneywood Dyce's Ewan Davidson.

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Ewan Davidson has urged his teammates to seize the moment when they face Meigle in a relegation decider this weekend.

The People’s Park side sit bottom of the Eastern Premier League ahead of the final game of the season and a point adrift of their Perthshire opponents.

But Davidson knows a home victory this weekend would ensure the Aberdeen side preserve their top-flight status.

He said: “You have to treat it like any other game in terms of going through your own processes.

“But at the same time it is the chance for someone to be the hero.

“It is the chance for someone to be remembered as the person who kept us up at the end of a tough season.

“You have to use the occasion to your advantage as well.

“We know this is an important game and one that we need to win.

“Hopefully the occasion inspires a few as that is what we need.”

Stoneywood-Dyce’s penultimate league fixture against Forfarshire fell victim to the weather but Meigle gave Grange an almighty scare last weekend.

They managed to set an impressive total of 207 which Grange eventually managed to overhaul having already lost eight wickets.

The bonus points gained moved Meigle off the foot of the table and above Stoneywood-Dyce ahead of a crucial tussle tomorrow.

Davidson said: “Everyone is looking forward to it.

“It has been hyped up for a while so it is good it is finally here.

“I just hope the weather plays ball.

“There were a few groans when they went ahead of us on the bonus points but it really changes nothing as we have to play them anyway.

“The only thing it would change is if the weather is bad and we can’t play this weekend.

“But I have looked at the forecast a few times and I’m pretty confident we will get a game.”

It has been a tough season for Stoneywood-Dyce but they can avoid relegation with a win this weekend. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

If the result doesn’t go the way of Davidson’s side then it will mean Aberdeen’s two main cricket teams – Aberdeenshire and Stoneywood-Dyce – will be playing in the North East Championship next year.

Davidson said: “It shows the predicament that Aberdeen cricket is in.

“It has been neglected by Cricket Scotland for years as everything seems to happen in the Central Belt.

“It wasn’t that long ago that Aberdeenshire won the league and now they are in sitting mid-table in the division below.

“We try our best and we punch way above our weight in terms of the budgets of the teams we play against.

“We will keep fighting.

“It has been a tough season but hopefully we can get the result we want on Saturday and look to rebuild over the winter.”

And whatever the result this weekend, Davidson believes there is plenty of reason for positivity at People’s Park.

He added: “The club as a whole is doing very well.

“Our second and third teams, our juniors and our women’s team are all doing well.

“It has been really positive.

“But when the first team isn’t doing as well it maybe puts a shadow over some things.

“If we stay up then everything will feel positive and there is a really good foundation at the club with everything else that is going on.

“Even if we were to go down I think we could still reflect on it as a fairly successful season for the club as whole when we consider everything else that has happened over the past year.

“We are a family club and that is what we are all about.

“But we would love to give everyone something to cheer about on Saturday.”

In the final round of matches in the North East Championship, fourth-place Aberdeenshire head to Lochside Park to meet Strathmore.

Huntly, sitting in third spot, have home advantage against Freuchie while Gordonians make the journey to Forthill to face Forfarshire 2.

Aberdeenshire Cup up for grabs

Meanwhile, as the race for the Grade 1 title, involving Master Blasters Aberdeen, Bon Accord and Gordonians goes down to the wire, for many Sunday’s final of the Aberdeenshire Cup at Mannofield could be the highlight of the season.

The two finalists this year will be Gordonians and Knight Riders who have both reached the final in recent years, while going close in the top league at the same time.

This year the Countesswells side are only three wins away from a league and cup double, while the Groats Road men are finding form at just the right time, recovering from a poor defence of their first ever Grade 1 championship win.

A good turnout will be expected for what is regarded as the most prestigious competition in the area.

One glance at the list of winners on the recently refurbished bearing testimony to the status of a tournament which was first won by White Star, a shipping company, in 1885.

In the tense run up to the Grade 1 title, the two protagonists meet each other tomorrow at Countesswells on the penultimate weekend of fixtures, while leaders Master Blasters are away to Crescent who are not yet safe from relegation.

Second-placed Bon Accord are also on the road here a tricky test awaits them at Mannofield.

More from Other sports

Megan Keith at the London Diamond League in July 2023. Image: Shutterstock.
Megan Keith proud of World Athletics Championship debut after falling short in efforts to…
Jack Nixon pictured after covering his last rugby match in April. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Long-serving cricket and rugby reporter Jack Nixon hoping to bow out on a high
Kingussie sailor Fynn Sterritt competing at the 2023 Sailing World Championships. Image: Sportsbeat.
Kingussie's Fynn Sterritt has mixed emotions after Sailing World Championships medal near miss
Megan Keith after winning gold in the women's 5000m at the under-23 European Championships in Finland.Image: European Athletics.
Inverness' Megan Keith relishing unexpected first World Athletics Championships in Budapest
Matthew McCreadie is gearing up for Italy.
Italy-bound Inverness swimmer with Down Syndrome excelling amid cash-raising efforts
Pictured: Fort William Bike Park during construction. The pump track has been rescued from insurance woes by Alvance British Aluminium.
Fort William Bike Park 'rescued' by smelter bosses amid insurance woes
Ewan Davidson in action for Stoneywood Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell.
Stoneywood-Dyce drop to bottom of the table ahead of end-of-season clash with Meigle
Jane Davidson wins the Scottish 100m final. Aberdeen club-mate Rebecca Matheson is on the far side. Image: Bobby Gavin/Scottishathletics.
Athletics: Aberdeen AAC's Jane Davidson makes history with shock Scottish 100m title win before…
Stoneywood Dyce batter Ewan Davidson
Cricket: Skipper Ewan Davidson retains belief Stoneywood-Dyce can survive in Eastern Premier League
Three-times world champion curler from Inverness, Ewan MacDonald, left, and his friend and former coach Tom Pendreigh. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inverness civic celebration delight for three-time world champion curling star Ewan MacDonald

Conversation