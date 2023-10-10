Scotland ‘in a good place’ heading into World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Scotland ‘in a good place’ heading into World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen

Scotland will compete in Group A alongside Belgium, England, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, and Wales.

By Danny Law
Scotland curler Kaleb Johnston who will be in action in Aberdeen. Supplied by Scottish Curling.
Scotland curler Kaleb Johnston who will be in action in Aberdeen. Supplied by Scottish Curling.

Scott Andrews believes the Scotland team is in a strong place ahead of the start of the World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen this weekend.

Thirty-four teams will compete in the week-long event at Curl Aberdeen, which starts on Saturday.

Scotland will be represented at the tournament by Jack Strawhorn (Dumfries), Amy Mitchell (Greenacres), Kaleb Johnston (Stranraer), and Kirsty Gallacher (Dumfries).

They earned the right to represent Scotland at this tournament by winning the Scottish Curling Mixed Championship earlier this year, beating Team Bryce, who clinched silver at the 2022 World Mixed Championship, in the final.

Scotland will compete in Group A alongside Belgium, England, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, and Wales.

Amy Mitchell is part of the Scotland team. Image supplied by Scottish Curling.

Andrews, Scottish Curling Academy manager and an Olympic silver medallist, said: “All four athletes have had busy starts to the season with all currently out in Prague competing in the European JuniorCurling Tour event.

“As a team they will not have taken to the ice together prior to the championship starting, but I know individually they will all be in a good place stepping on the ice in Aberdeen.

“It is a huge honour to represent Scotland at a major event and for the team it will be a great experience playing as the home nation.

“There will be plenty of learnings from the week for both the athletes and for myself as a coach.”

At home in the Granite City

Stranraer-based Johnston believes the familiarity of the Aberdeen rink will be beneficial as the Scots try to make it through the first stage of the competition and into the knockout matches.

He said: “Our ambitions for the championship are to take it one game at a time; we are hopeful to qualify out of the group stage as this is our goal for the week.

“We just want to enjoy our first time at a championship.

“It will be a great feeling playing on home ice.

“Aberdeen is where our junior nationals are played, so we aren’t going anywhere we don’t know. It will also be great having a home crowd to cheer us on.”

 

More from Other sports

Anna Currie in action at the World Dwarf Games in Cologne. Image: Margaret Currie.
Anna Currie has more medals in sight after a medal-laden World Dwarf Games
The nomination process for the latest edition of Aberdeen Sports Awards is now open.
Aberdeen Sports Awards are BACK - and here's how to nominate your Granite City…
Highlands female boxer Lorna Redfern outside the ring
Lorna Redfern - the Highlands' first female professional boxer - wants girls to follow…
Men’s Baxters Loch Ness Marathon winner Moray Pryde, centre, with runner-up Tom Charles, left, and Shaun Cumming, who finished third. Image: Jasperimage
Moray Pryde upsets the odds to clinch Loch Ness Marathon title
Mhairi Maclennan on her way to winning the Scottish Inter District cross country championships at Irvine.
Baxters River Ness 10K record breaker Mhairi MacLennan won't be defending title
Shaun Cumming, left, pictured with Dougie Selman and Isaiah Kosggei at the 2022 Loch Ness Marathon. Supplied by Loch Ness Marathon.
Shaun Cumming hopes to become first Inverness winner of Baxters Loch Ness Marathon
Noah Penman, the Scottish Junior Champion for Platform
Swimming: Aberdeen and Lerwick among the winners at Scottish Swimming awards
Springfield Scottish Squash Open winners in Inverness, Grace Gear and Edmon Lopez. Images: Courtesy of Scottish Squash
Squash: Second Scottish Open win for Spaniard, and a no-nonsense victor in the women's…
Aberchirder athlete David Jarvis with the Saltire following his 2023 Invictus Games gold medal success. Image: Royal British Legion.
Aberdeenshire’s David Jarvis on battling back from diabetes close-call to share golden Invictus Games…
Alasdair Prott, who is preparing for the Squash Scottish Open, looking through his racket
Australian pro triumph is perfect set-up for Alasdair Prott ahead of Scottish Open