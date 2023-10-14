Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull relishing the chance to make history

History-hunting boxer Calum Turnbull wants to deliver Scottish super-bantamweight success for coach Laurie Redfern as much as for himself this Saturday.

The 24-year-old will be the first professional boxer to ever contest a national title in the Highland capital.

The Drumossie Hotel hosts the showdown between ‘Titanium’ Turnbull and Bellshill’s Dylan Arbuckle, 25.

The north southpaw has four wins from four, with one knockout on his card, while his rival to the crown has won three from three, with two knockouts.

Former Scotland coach Redfern, who has a six-decade long career in the sport including being a pro boxer himself, has produced plenty of national title-winners, but none yet at pro level.

Redfern on pro journey from day one

Turnbull is determined to change that. He said: “It would mean everything to me to win this title.

“Laurie has stuck by me since day one. I won all my amateur titles under Laurie and he’s always been in my corner.

“I know he’s never had a professional boxing champion and if I were to be his first one, it really would mean everything to me – and to him.”

Boxer is ‘sharp, fit and ready for it’

Turnbull cannot wait to go for glory and the prize at stake seems to spur him on rather than weigh heavy on him.

He said: “I am feeling sharp, fit and ready for it. I am raring to go.

“It would be great to make history by being the first Invernessian to win a Scottish professional boxing title and for the chance to win it here is great.

“Most people might say it’s pressure to have this fight at home, but I’ve fought here throughout my professional career so far.

“For me, it helps me to thrive and gives me a lift.”

Turnbull sees his as a 50/50 fight

Turnbull said coming up against a top-class fighter like Arbuckle is what he’s been working towards throughout his time in boxing when he joined Inverness City ABC as a teenager.

He said: “Dylan and I have sparred a few of times when we were selected for Team Scotland at amateur level.

“This is his fourth fight and it will be my fifth fight, so I see this as a 50/50 fight.

“This is what I’ve been wanting from the start of my career. I want a test – I want someone to really test me and show me where I really stand in this sport.”

Two more home fighters in action

There is another first within the Drumossie line-up as Redfern’s daughter Lorna becomes the first female from Inverness to take on a pro contest.

And completing the home interest, Adian Williamson from Alness will be looking for his fourth successive professional victory when he takes to the ring.