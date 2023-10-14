Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull relishing the chance to make history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull relishing the chance to make history

The Scottish super-bantamweight is title on the line at the Drumossie Hotel - and the home favourite has plenty of motivation ahead of facing his Bellshill rival.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull is looking to land the Scottish super-bantamweight title this weekend. Image: Laurie Redfern
Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull is looking to land the Scottish super-bantamweight title this weekend. Image: Laurie Redfern

History-hunting boxer Calum Turnbull wants to deliver Scottish super-bantamweight success for coach Laurie Redfern as much as for himself this Saturday.

The 24-year-old will be the first professional boxer to ever contest a national title in the Highland capital.

The Drumossie Hotel hosts the showdown between ‘Titanium’ Turnbull and Bellshill’s Dylan Arbuckle, 25.

The north southpaw has four wins from four, with one knockout on his card, while his rival to the crown has won three from three, with two knockouts.

Former Scotland coach Redfern, who has a six-decade long career in the sport including being a pro boxer himself, has produced plenty of national title-winners, but none yet at pro level.

Redfern on pro journey from day one

Turnbull is determined to change that. He said: “It would mean everything to me to win this title.

“Laurie has stuck by me since day one. I won all my amateur titles under Laurie and he’s always been in my corner.

“I know he’s never had a professional boxing champion and if I were to be his first one, it really would mean everything to me – and to him.”

Coach Laurie Redfern, centre, with Calum Turnbull, left, and Adian Williamson, who both fight at the Drumossie Hotel this Saturday. Image: Laurie Redfern.

Boxer is ‘sharp, fit and ready for it’

Turnbull cannot wait to go for glory and the prize at stake seems to spur him on rather than weigh heavy on him.

He said: “I am feeling sharp, fit and ready for it. I am raring to go.

“It would be great to make history by being the first Invernessian to win a Scottish professional boxing title and for the chance to win it here is great.

“Most people might say it’s pressure to have this fight at home, but I’ve fought here throughout my professional career so far.

“For me, it helps me to thrive and gives me a lift.”

Turnbull sees his as a 50/50 fight

Turnbull said coming up against a top-class fighter like Arbuckle is what he’s been working towards throughout his time in boxing when he joined Inverness City ABC as a teenager.

He said: “Dylan and I have sparred a few of times when we were selected for Team Scotland at amateur level.

“This is his fourth fight and it will be my fifth fight, so I see this as a 50/50 fight.

“This is what I’ve been wanting from the start of my career. I want a test – I want someone to really test me and show me where I really stand in this sport.”

Lorna Redfern and her dad, coach, Laurie Redfern.

Two more home fighters in action

There is another first within the Drumossie line-up as Redfern’s daughter Lorna becomes the first female from Inverness to take on a pro contest.

And completing the home interest, Adian Williamson from Alness will be looking for his fourth successive professional victory when he takes to the ring.

