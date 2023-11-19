European Curling Championships: Rebecca Morrison looking to bounce back after defeat to Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European Curling Championships: Rebecca Morrison looking to bounce back after defeat to Italy

Aberdonian disappointed after narrow 7-6 defeat against the Italians at Curl Aberdeen.

By Danny Law
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins

Scotland’s Team Morrison battled to the end but were ultimately squeezed out 7-6 by an Italian quartet led by Olympic mixed doubles champion Stefania Constantini in their only match of the second day in the women’s event at the European Curling Championships at Curl Aberdeen.

Starting without the hammer, Rebecca Morrison, Jen Dodds, Gina Aitken and Sophie Jackson had the better of the first half of what was always a close fought contest and took the lead at the midway break when a double takeout by their skip earned them a three.

They then forced their opponents at the next to briefly gain the initiative, but an Italian steal at the next edged them back in front and, crucially after forcing the Scots, they got their two at the ninth which proved sufficient to get them home.

It was a disappointing defeat for the host nation’s representatives, but after going toe-to-toe with opponents who are above them in the world rankings, they were by no means despondent.

“Whilst they are a higher ranked team I think we were expecting a closer game today,” said skip Morrison.

“We had a few close misses here and there and we could have turned that around.

“Even with our last shot there it felt like we were millimetres from getting the extra end there, so it is tough to take but we are looking forward to redeeming ourselves tomorrow.”

Playing at the club in which she learned to play the game, Morrison said they had found conditions trickier than on the opening day, but acknowledged that they have to deal with whatever they encounter.

“I definitely think the ice was more testing at the start,” she said.

“Yesterday out there we were totally on top of the draws and today we just didn’t read the ice as well.

“The ice was still great though and we can’t use that as an excuse. We just didn’t get on top of it as well today and some days it’s just like that. Sometimes it is more challenging and we just need to assess why that was and come back tomorrow fighting.

“It was a bit of a rollercoaster out there today and it felt like a long game and we just need to get our heads together for a two game day tomorrow.”

Having won a bronze medal on her debut at the Europeans last year, she remains confident of once again getting through to the play-offs and contending for honours.

“If we continue now with just two losses then we make the play-offs no problem, so we just want to keep on winning from here on in,” said Morrison.

“It’s a long week, but it is great knowing that the crowd out there is behind us especially when I made that shot for a three in the fifth end.

“The cheers were great and it lifted our spirits so it is lovely knowing that everyone out there is rooting for us and that really helps.”

Day three will see Morrison’s rink take on the Czech Republic and Sweden.

