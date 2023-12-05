Aberdeen Brazilian Jiu Jitsu coach hopes medal-winning comeback from debilitating injuries can inspire others not to give up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Brazilian Jiu Jitsu coach hopes medal-winning comeback from debilitating injuries can inspire others not to give up

Arek Zienkiewicz fought back from two years of injury misery to take gold in a mixed martial arts event in Dublin at the weekend.

By Paul Third
Arek Zienkiewicz with his gold medal from the IBJJF NoGi championship in Dublin.
Arek Zienkiewicz with his gold medal from the IBJJF NoGi championship in Dublin. Image: Arek Zienkiewicz.

An Aberdeen-based Brazilian Jiu Jitsu coach has overcome back and nerve injuries – which included being immobilised in bed for two months – to claim gold in an international event in Ireland.

Arek Zienkiewicz, coach of Immortals Gold Crew in Aberdeen, claimed gold in the black belt under 73.5kg class at the IBJJF NoGi championship in Dublin at the weekend.

It is a remarkable achievement for the 42 year-old after being diagnosed with lateral recess in 2021.

He said: “I was lying in bed for almost two months in pain and I could not move.

“I managed to get back on my feet and then I had a trapped nerve in my shoulder last year.

“It has taken me eight months to be able to get back to training.

“Preparing for any competition is really tough – but for me it was almost impossible.

“But over the years in mixed martial arts I have found a way to prepare myself without hard training.”

Zienkiewicz’s return to the podium in Dublin was all the sweeter given the challenges he has faced in the last two years.

He added: “I am feeling so proud I stepped on the tatami (mat) because it was not easy task due to the injuries I’ve had.

“I have to fight first with my body and then with my opponent, so facing two opponents at the same time has been hard.

“I am not free from pain and I don’t know if I will be ever to be honest.

“But I am so happy I did it and that I overcame the worst enemy in my head – which is myself.”

Double medal joy for Zienkiewicz family

Zienkiewicz’s medal capped a family affair as his son Nicolas took bronze in the under 60.5kg green belt competition at the European Jiu Jitsu Championship kids’ event, which took place at the same venue at the weekend.

Proud dad Arek said: “I am so happy for my son Nico, because he is only 13 years old and enjoying competition. Maybe he is the future!

“He had fights against really tough opponents from Sao Paulo and Sweden.”

Nicolas Zienkiewicz, right, with his bronze medal at the European Jiu Jitsu Championship kids’ event in Dublin. Image: Arek Zienkiewicz.

Zienkiewicz hopes his comeback story can serve as an inspiration.

He said: “I wish to pass the message to people who fight their own fights in their private life or sports that they do not have to stop.

“Never give up, no matter what you do – there is always a way to get out of the situation.”

Conversation