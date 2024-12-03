EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen’s Gregor McPherson to train with THREE ex-world boxing champions in Dubai – as he plots 2025 ‘takeover season’

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is set to train with THREE former world champions in Dubai as he targets title glory in 2025.

The 20-year-old extended his flawless pro record to seven wins from seven fights with a 60-54 triumph over Rajesh Kumar at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday.

Now, McPherson is set to jet out to the United Arab Emirates to train with ring legends Rocky Fielding, Scott Quigg and Amir Khan.

Quigg held the WBA super-bantamweight world title and is also a former British champion.

Fielding is a former WBA super-middleweight world champion and also held the British and Commonwealth titles.

Khan was unified world light-welterweight world champion, having held the WBA and IBF titles.

McPherson said: “I’m going to Dubai for December and will be training over there with some big names.

“I’ll most likely be training with Rocky Fielding, Scott Quigg and hopefully Amir Khan.

“I trained at the gym they all go to the last time I was in Dubai.

“I was training with the manager of the gym, then I got a session with Rocky and he showed me some tips and tricks.

“Rocky also showed me his belts as well, so he was an inspiration.

“It spurs me on to hopefully go on to that level one day.”

Return to action after collapsed lung

McPherson’s impressive win against Kumar was his first fight since suffering a collapsed lung this summer which required emergency surgery.

It was the second time in a year the Aberdonian was hit by the injury, having also endured the collapse of his other lung in October 2023.

McPherson’s previous fight was a 60-54 win against Mexican Christian Lopez Flores at the Beach Ballroom in May.

He said: “Being out does test your mental strength.

“However, I was straight back in the gym when I was allowed to.

“I worked hard and it has paid off.

“Being back in the ring after so long out was great and I really enjoyed it.

“I would like to thank my team, sponsors and all my supporters I had on the night.

“Having such a big support in my home city is great, I am so grateful.

“Even when I’m fighting away from Aberdeen. they come as well.

“My supporters really spur me on.”

‘Kumar was a step up in opponent’

McPherson trained in Alicante, Spain. in preparation for the comeback fight against Kumar – a former WBC youth world lightweight champion.

During his time in Spain, he trained with legend Kiko Martinez, 38, who has held the IBF world featherweight title and the IBF world super-bantamweight titles.

During the overseas training camp McPherson also sparred with former European super-featherweight champion Juanfe Gomez.

McPherson said: “Kumar was a step up in opponent, who was there to win.

“I thought I did a great job on him as I listened to my team and stuck behind my jab to keep my distance.

“It worked for the whole fight as he couldn’t suss it out.

“I stuck to the game-plan. and even did a bit of showboating at the end – but that was more about showing confidence.”

‘2025 will be the takeover season’

McPherson is rated one of the hottest rising boxing talents in Scotland.

Having turned professional at 18 after a stellar amateur career. he is targeting title glory next year.

He said: “I will take it fight by fight but 2025 will be the takeover season.

“I’m looking to dominate and maybe get a title. That’s the plan.”