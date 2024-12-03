EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen’s Gregor McPherson to train with THREE ex-world boxing champions in Dubai – as he plots 2025 ‘takeover season’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen’s Gregor McPherson to train with THREE ex-world boxing champions in Dubai – as he plots 2025 ‘takeover season’

Aberdeen boxer McPherson extended his flawless pro record on Saturday - and will now head to the United Arab Emirates to train with three 'big names', including Amir Khan.

Gregor McPherson (r) in action against Rajesh Kumar Image: Ethan Williams
By Sean Wallace

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is set to train with THREE former world champions in Dubai as he targets title glory in 2025.

The 20-year-old extended his flawless pro record to seven wins from seven fights with a 60-54 triumph over Rajesh Kumar at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday.

Now, McPherson is set to jet out to the United Arab Emirates to train with ring legends Rocky Fielding, Scott Quigg and Amir Khan.

Quigg held the WBA super-bantamweight world title and is also a former British champion.

Fielding is a former WBA super-middleweight world champion and also held the British and Commonwealth titles.

Khan was unified world light-welterweight world champion, having held the WBA and IBF titles.

Gregor McPherson (r) wins against Rajesh Kumar Image: Ethan Williams
McPherson said: “I’m going to Dubai for December and will be training over there with some big names.

“I’ll most likely be training with Rocky Fielding, Scott Quigg and hopefully Amir Khan.

“I trained at the gym they all go to the last time I was in Dubai.

“I was training with the manager of the gym, then I got a session with Rocky and he showed me some tips and tricks.

“Rocky also showed me his belts as well, so he was an inspiration.

“It spurs me on to hopefully go on to that level one day.”

Gregor McPherson (r) in action against Rajesh Kumar Image: Ethan Williams
Return to action after collapsed lung

McPherson’s impressive win against Kumar was his first fight since suffering a collapsed lung this summer which required emergency surgery.

It was the second time in a year the Aberdonian was hit by the injury, having also endured the collapse of his other lung in October 2023.

McPherson’s previous fight was a 60-54 win against Mexican Christian Lopez Flores at the Beach Ballroom in May.

Gregor McPherson (r) in action against Rajesh Kumar Image: Ethan Williams
He said: “Being out does test your mental strength.

“However, I was straight back in the gym when I was allowed to.

“I worked hard and it has paid off.

“Being back in the ring after so long out was great and I really enjoyed it.

“I would like to thank my team, sponsors and all my supporters I had on the night.

“Having such a big support in my home city is great, I am so grateful.

“Even when I’m fighting away from Aberdeen. they come as well.

“My supporters really spur me on.”

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson ahead of his fight against Rajesh Kumar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘Kumar was a step up in opponent’

McPherson trained in Alicante, Spain. in preparation for the comeback fight against Kumar – a former WBC youth world lightweight champion.

During his time in Spain, he trained with legend Kiko Martinez, 38, who has held the IBF world featherweight title and the IBF world super-bantamweight titles.

During the overseas training camp McPherson also sparred with former European super-featherweight champion Juanfe Gomez.

Gregor McPherson (r) in action against Rajesh Kumar Image: Ethan Williams
McPherson said: “Kumar was a step up in opponent, who was there to win.

“I thought I did a great job on him as I listened to my team and stuck behind my jab to keep my distance.

“It worked for the whole fight as he couldn’t suss it out.

“I stuck to the game-plan. and even did a bit of showboating at the end – but that was more about showing confidence.”

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘2025 will be the takeover season’

McPherson is rated one of the hottest rising boxing talents in Scotland.

Having turned professional at 18 after a stellar amateur career. he is targeting title glory next year.

He said: “I will take it fight by fight but 2025 will be the takeover season.

“I’m looking to dominate and maybe get a title. That’s the plan.”

