Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Rugby

Gordonians full-back Sean Mills wants Countesswells side to embark on a winning run

By Danny Law
October 1, 2021, 6:00 am
Sean Mills was delighted with his side's performance against Kirkcaldy.
Sean Mills was delighted with his side's performance against Kirkcaldy.

Gordonians full-back Sean Mills wants his side to build some momentum after picking up their first win in National League 2.

The Countesswells men ran out 41-21 winners against Kirkcaldy on Saturday to end a run of three defeats on the bounce.

Mills was thrilled to see his team finally hit top gear and hopes they can make it two wins out of two when Hamilton Bulls head north this weekend.

He said: “It was good as it felt like we had finally gelled together as a team.

“We have had a lot of good individual performances but on Saturday it felt like the packs and backs were working in tandem.

“It was nice playing at full-back because I had a lot of options.

“We want to build some momentum now.

“I would be disappointed if we don’t pick up another win this weekend.

“We are aware that they are a very physical team and tough to play against.

“But we will be targeting the win, especially after it felt like everything clicked on Saturday.

“When that happens you want to keep it going for as long as possible.”

Daniel Osugo scored two tries in the win against Kirkcaldy.

Former Aberdeen Grammar player Mills wants to climb the table quickly and believes a top-half finish is a realistic objective for his side.

He said: “From our point of view we want to win pretty much all of our home games and some of our away games.

“Realistically we are probably looking at a mid-table finish, but, being ambitious, we would want to be closer to the top.

“We had a tough start when we were our own worst enemy at times.

“But now we have the students coming back, it feels like we have a chance to kick on.

“We want to build some momentum, score more tries and look to put in those complete performances.”

A more composed performance

He added: “It has taken us a couple of games to find our rhythm, but we had the long lay-off without games and we also have a lot of young players in the squad.

“They are 19 now and would have normally already had a year-and-a-half of men’s rugby.

“They didn’t get that because of Covid, but now they are getting the chance to adapt to the pace and physicality of the game.

“They know what to expect now and we produced a much more composed performance as a result.

“It felt we controlled the game a lot better than we had in previous weeks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]