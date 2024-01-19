Rugby: Hugo Crush proud to reach 100 Highland appearances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Hugo Crush proud to reach 100 Highland appearances

Crush's focus is on helping Highland finish as high up the National One table as possible.

By Gary Heatly
Highland rugby player Hugo Crush in action. Supplied by Highland Rugby Club.
Highland rugby player Hugo Crush in action. Supplied by Highland Rugby Club.

Hugo Crush says he feels “proud” to have become the latest Highland rugby player to reach 100 appearances for the first team.

And while he enjoyed the moment of getting to three figures in last weekend’s win over GHK, now his focus is on helping the Inverness men finish as high up the National One table as they can.

Tomorrow, weather permitting, they will be hosting Gala at Canal Park and with three regular season matches remaining in 2023-24 they are in third place.

They have 46 points while second-placed Melrose have 49 and Highland are still eyeing up finishing as runners-up to champions Ayr if they can.

Crush said: “Second place is still our aim and if we could do that then it would be a great achievement for the current batch of players and the coaches and would be the club’s highest finish overall in quite some years.

“Ayr are deserved champions because they went on an amazing run until last week’s defeat (at Watsonians), but we want to be best of the rest and we just have to focus on the final three games now starting with Gala.”

Back in October when Highland went to Gala the visitors were down 18-3 with six minutes to staring down the barrel of a defeat.

In the 74th minute Gala lost a man to the sin bin and then came the amazing comeback.

Sixty seconds later Magnus Henry went over for a try converted by Scott Fraser, and then, n the 78th minute, Dylan Monk went over for an unconverted try to leave things at 18-15.

Henry then scored a quite amazing last-gasp try and scrum-half Crush said: “Of all the 100 first team matches I have played in for Highland that was one of the more bizarre ones.

“We looked down and out, but it just shows you the team spirit we have at the club and it served us well that day. It is also one of the reasons why I enjoy playing for the club so much because we have always had that sense of togetherness on and off the pitch.

“I am now 26 and I have know a lot of my team mates since we were coming up through the junior ranks at the club.

“It makes it that bit more special when you win games with your mates and I think that mantra of playing for each other gets us through at times.”

Crush came through the youth set up with Highland while he has also had a spell playing senior rugby for Hamilton while he was studying at the University of West of Scotland.

He has been a regular in the Highland squad since relocating to the area a few years ago and certainly since club rugby returned post-pandemic in 2021.

“When I came back the new facilities were in place at Canal Park and it is just a great place to play rugby,” Crush added.

“I am proud to have played 100 games for the Highland first team.”

Rugby: Moray celebrate Caledonia One North Conference success

Peebles test for Aberdeen Grammar

In National Two, Aberdeen Grammar are bottom of the table and are back at home to take on leaders Peebles.

Grammar were right in the game in the Borders until half-time against the same opponents in November, but Peebles streaked away from them in the second period for a 46-13 win.

Gordonians, in fifth, are facing up to a road trip away to third-place Newton Stewart.

Orkney still have six matches left to play in National Three after the Hamilton Bulls postponement last week and will be itching to get back into action.

The third-place side are due to host fourth-placed Allan Glen’s in a match crucial to Orkney’s title hopes.

In Caledonia One’s North Conference, winners Moray are set to be at Caithness while third-place Highland’s second team are on the road to Aberdeen Wanderers.

Mackie, in fourth, are still pushing for a top three finish and they are hosting RAF Lossiemouth.

Aberdeenshire Quines and Shetland Valkyries meet in a women’s Caledonia North One play-off with the winners taking the title and a Regional Play-Off Series spot. That latter series will see someone promoted from the feeder leagues into the Premiership for 2024-25.

More from Rugby

A rugby pitch
Rugby: Moray celebrate Caledonia One North Conference success
Aberdeen Grammar's Jack Burnett. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar relegation fears mount after Berwick defeat
Edinburgh's Sarah Denholm under pressure from Glasgow's Nikki Simpson. Image: SNS.
Garioch's Nikki Simpson hopes coaching sessions with Scotland international Fraser Brown pay off in…
Grammar's Donovan Zietsman in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar ready for huge game against Berwick
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: DC Thomson.
Rugby: Highland push Ayr all the way in narrow defeat at Millbrae
Highland Rugby Club are back in action this weekend. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Rugby: Highland look to start 2024 with win at National One champions Ayr
An Aberdeen Select played an Aberdeen Exiles side at Rubislaw on Boxing Day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Exiles win annual Boxing Day fixture at Rubislaw
The annual Boxing Day meeting between Aberdeen Exiles (black and white hoops) and an Aberdeen Select. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Rugby: Aberdeen Exiles look to retain crown against Aberdeen Select in traditional Boxing Day…
Deeside Rugby Club's under-16 boys defeated hosts Jed-Thistle to come out on top in the National Youth Plate final. Image: Gary Heatly.
Deeside Rugby Club boys U16s and Garioch Rugby Club girls U18s win national trophies
Garioch captain Sammy Ross. Image supplied by Garioch Rugby Club.
Rugby round-up: Garioch secure status in Women's Premiership for 2024-25 campaign with bonus point…