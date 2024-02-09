Mackie Vixens: North-east women’s rugby team has allowed mum Abigail Suzara to play for same club as two sons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mackie Vixens: North-east women’s rugby team has allowed mum Abigail Suzara to play for same club as two sons

Now in Caledonia North Three, Mackie Vixens want to keep attracting new players - and you don't need any rugby experience to get involved.

By Gary Heatly
Mackie Vixens rugby team, based in Stonehaven. Image: Gary Heatly.
Mackie Vixens rugby team, based in Stonehaven. Image: Gary Heatly.

The Mackie Vixens women’s rugby team were set up two years ago and those currently involved are keen to encourage other females from Stonehaven and the local area to give rugby a go.

Part of Mackie RFC, the women’s section trains on Monday evenings, currently at the Redcloak pitches.

After playing in a number of “Aspiring League” days last season for clubs just starting out, in 2023-24 they are part of Caledonia North Three.

They recorded their first league win back in September against Aberdeen University and have played a number of other matches – but, right now, it is not about winning and losing for the Vixens.

It is about getting other women involved and growing the section, and those who are part of the team are keen to stress you do not need to have any rugby knowledge to take part.

“The training sessions we have are just great for your physical and mental health,” Vixens member Abigail Suzara said.

“When people think about rugby training, they can be quite daunted at first – I certainly was. But as soon as I met up with the Mackie squad for the first time, I felt right at home.

“Everyone was so welcoming and you do not have to have any prior knowledge of the sport to get involved. The coaches and senior players will lead you through everything, while there are people of all ages and from all different backgrounds now part of the Vixens.

“Things have been growing well, but as our league rugby moves forward we could always do with a few new faces to bolster our squad numbers, and I would just say to people thinking about it to give it a go, because it is one of the best things that I’ve ever done.”

‘Once I was brave enough to head along to training, I have loved it and have not looked back’

Abigail’s story is a great example for anyone thinking of giving rugby a go.

She has sons who play in the junior section at Mackie and was on the touchline watching them one morning back in August when members of the Vixens were passing out leaflets about the women’s team.

“I had never been to a rugby training session before and was a bit nervous because of the levels of my general fitness, but once I was brave enough to head along to training, I have loved it and have not looked back at all,” she explained.

“The group are so supportive of each other and we have a lot of fun, while those that coach us explain things well along the way as we continue to learn about what is quite a complex game.

“At first my boys were quite confused when mum was coming home from rugby training all muddy, but now they know I play the same sport as them at the same club and that is really cool.”

Mark Beadie, who has had links with Mackie for a number of years and previously coached youth teams, heads up the coaching for the Vixens.

He added:  “When the section started two years ago we weren’t sure how things would grow, but everyone who has been involved in that time has been really committed and it is nice seeing people learning new skills and finding out more about the game as they go along.

“It is also always nice when a player brings along a friend to get involved because word of mouth is a great way to grow things, but now we are in a league, we want to grow things even more and really open things up to all females from the local area.”

From March, the Vixens will be starting no-contact, come-and-try training sessions on Wednesday nights, too.

Conversation