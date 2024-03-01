Aberdeen Grammar head coach takes a step back with Rubislaw side on the brink of relegation

Aberdeen Grammar are in the last chance saloon in terms of saving themselves from relegation – and things have changed at Rubislaw recently with head coach Eric Strachan having stepped back from his role for personal reasons.

Grammar need to win themselves at Lasswade and rely on Berwick not getting a positive result to avoid relegation from National Two come 5pm tomorrow.

The Rubislaw men are nine points adrift of Berwick at the bottom of the table with just two games – and 10 points – left to play for. It is a very tough ask, but all they can try and do is take their fight to the final day on March 16.

Lasswade are fourth in the table and the trip to Hawthornden is always a tricky one, but Grammar must go there and claim victory.

Even if they do, a draw or a win for Berwick at home to seventh-placed Kirkcaldy would still see Aberdeen going down and, if they do, it will be a third relegation on the spin.

Ahead of their match in Midlothian, things have also changed for Grammar since the last outing versus Stewart’s Melville on February 17 with Strachan having stepped back.

Director of rugby Kevin Burnett said that Marc Muir and a number of other coaches have been overseeing training as a result with help from injured skipper Jonny Spence.

“I must praise the players for the effort they have been putting into training,” Burnett said.

“Everyone has just got their heads down and worked hard since the last game and on Tuesday night we had good numbers down at training and that allowed for a good session ahead of the Lasswade game and it was followed up last night (Thursday).

“There are a couple of injury concerns, but in general most players are available and the boys just have to put in their best performance of the season this weekend and see where it leaves us.”

In the same division, Gordonians host Stirling County looking to end what has been, in general, a positive league campaign on a high.

Whatever happens, Gordonians will finish fifth while their visitors are currently eighth and all but safe.

Orkney close in on second spot

Orkney know that a win at Allan Glen’s would seal them a second-place finish in National Three.

While they would have liked to challenge champions Preston Lodge for the title for longer, runners-up spot would still represent a very strong season in the league.

Allan Glen’s are fifth and, with third-placed Howe of Fife playing their last game this weekend, a victory would make Orkney safe in second.

Alan Brown, a member of the Orkney coaching panel, said: “Although it’s near the end of the season, there’s a bit of a buzz amongst the lads for this weekend.

“The league has obviously been decided, but we still have pride to play for and finishing second would be a massive achievement for us and the highest standing the club will have had in its history, so every game matters.

“I’m hopeful a strong finish to this season will carry over into next season too.

“We have lost a few key players to injury, but it’s an opportunity for others to step up. It’s our last away league fixture of the season and a win would round things off nicely on the road before the National Shield match with Grammar and two more home league games.”

Highland are not in action having completed their National One programme, but they will be keeping an eye on other matches such as GHA versus Glasgow Accies as they look to keep hold of second place.

The Highland second team know that a win at Aberdeen Wanderers would secure them a top three finish in Caledonia One’s North Conference.

Caithness and Moray are on the road in round three of the National Shield at Carnoustie and Grangemouth Stags respectively.

In the Caledonia North Bowl last eight, Fraserburgh-Kinloss Eagles, Garioch-Inverness Craig Dunain, North Police Scotland-Shetland and Turriff-Ross Sutherland are the ties.

Garioch host Corstorphine in the women’s Sarah Beaney Cup group stage with Shetland Valkyries travelling to Dundee Valkyries in the Regional Play-Off Series round-robin.