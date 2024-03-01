Aberdeen Grammar head coach takes a step back with Rubislaw side on the brink of relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar head coach takes a step back with Rubislaw side on the brink of relegation

Grammar need to win at Lasswade and rely on Berwick not getting a positive result to avoid relegation from National Two.

By Gary Heatly
Eric Strachan during his time in charge of Aberdeen Grammar. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar are in the last chance saloon in terms of saving themselves from relegation – and things have changed at Rubislaw recently with head coach Eric Strachan having stepped back from his role for personal reasons.

Grammar need to win themselves at Lasswade and rely on Berwick not getting a positive result to avoid relegation from National Two come 5pm tomorrow.

The Rubislaw men are nine points adrift of Berwick at the bottom of the table with just two games – and 10 points – left to play for. It is a very tough ask, but all they can try and do is take their fight to the final day on March 16.

Lasswade are fourth in the table and the trip to Hawthornden is always a tricky one, but Grammar must go there and claim victory.

Even if they do, a draw or a win for Berwick at home to seventh-placed Kirkcaldy would still see Aberdeen going down and, if they do, it will be a third relegation on the spin.

Ahead of their match in Midlothian, things have also changed for Grammar since the last outing versus Stewart’s Melville on February 17 with Strachan having stepped back.

Director of rugby Kevin Burnett said that Marc Muir and a number of other coaches have been overseeing training as a result with help from injured skipper Jonny Spence.

“I must praise the players for the effort they have been putting into training,” Burnett said.

“Everyone has just got their heads down and worked hard since the last game and on Tuesday night we had good numbers down at training and that allowed for a good session ahead of the Lasswade game and it was followed up last night (Thursday).

“There are a couple of injury concerns, but in general most players are available and the boys just have to put in their best performance of the season this weekend and see where it leaves us.”

Kevin Burnett - Jack's father - has taken over as Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby
Kevin Burnett – Aberdeen Grammar’s director of rugby.

In the same division, Gordonians host Stirling County looking to end what has been, in general, a positive league campaign on a high.

Whatever happens, Gordonians will finish fifth while their visitors are currently eighth and all but safe.

Orkney close in on second spot

Orkney know that a win at Allan Glen’s would seal them a second-place finish in National Three.

While they would have liked to challenge champions Preston Lodge for the title for longer, runners-up spot would still represent a very strong season in the league.

Allan Glen’s are fifth and, with third-placed Howe of Fife playing their last game this weekend, a victory would make Orkney safe in second.

Alan Brown, a member of the Orkney coaching panel, said:  “Although it’s near the end of the season, there’s a bit of a buzz amongst the lads for this weekend.

“The league has obviously been decided, but we still have pride to play for and finishing second would be a massive achievement for us and the highest standing the club will have had in its history, so every game matters.

“I’m hopeful a strong finish to this season will carry over into next season too.

“We have lost a few key players to injury, but it’s an opportunity for others to step up. It’s our last away league fixture of the season and a win would round things off nicely on the road before the National Shield match with Grammar and two more home league games.”

Highland are not in action having completed their National One programme, but they will be keeping an eye on other matches such as GHA versus Glasgow Accies as they look to keep hold of second place.

The Highland second team know that a win at Aberdeen Wanderers would secure them a top three finish in Caledonia One’s North Conference.

Caithness and Moray are on the road in round three of the National Shield at Carnoustie and Grangemouth Stags respectively.

In the Caledonia North Bowl last eight, Fraserburgh-Kinloss Eagles, Garioch-Inverness Craig Dunain, North Police Scotland-Shetland and Turriff-Ross Sutherland are the ties.

Garioch host Corstorphine in the women’s Sarah Beaney Cup group stage with Shetland Valkyries travelling to Dundee Valkyries in the Regional Play-Off Series round-robin.

