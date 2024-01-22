Caledonia claim under-18 title in regional rugby tournament

Caledonia’s best up-and-coming male rugby players are celebrating after they won the under-18 boys FOSROC Academy Festival title.

They claimed top spot in the Scottish Rugby-run event thanks to a 38-19 victory over Glasgow & the West in the final on Sunday at the Oriam in Edinburgh.

Caledonia were in front throughout the final which was played on the indoor pitch and the performance from the squad showed the depth of talent there is coming through from the area.

In terms of players from the north-east involved, Highland’s Lochlan Hodge and Robert Gordon’s College pupil Joe Roberts were in the front-row, Ellon’s Dylan Jakeman co-captained from the second-row, Angus Caven from Robert Gordon’s College was in the centre and Oscar Baverstock (Highland/Strathallan School) was on the wing.

Boyd Cooper (Ellon/Strathallan School) and Adam Mckenzie (Huntly) were on the bench for a squad coached by Marcus Holden and Tom Johnson and assisted by Andrew Henderson, Mike Blackie and Kev Wyness.

The third/fourth place play-off match finished with the same scoreline, as Edinburgh secured a 38-19 win over Borders & East Lothian.

Praise for youngsters

Scottish Rugby’s head of pathways John Fletcher said: “We saw some great rugby on both sides of the ball from all four regional academy sides.

“My congratulations to Caledonia on their deserved win.

“It was great to see the sides focusing playing in the style we’re looking to see in the pathway.

“Thanks also goes to all of the coaches who give up their time to support the players in our clubs and schools.

“We’re now looking forward to the upcoming under-18 Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh rugby matches and seeing the continued development of these players as they work towards earning spots in the Scotland under-18 squad for the Six Nations Festival in the spring – these are exciting times.”