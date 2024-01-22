Caledonia claim under-18 title in regional rugby tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Caledonia claim under-18 title in regional rugby tournament

Young squad come out on top at the Oriam in Edinburgh

By Gary Heatly
The Caledonia team which won the under-18 boys FOSROC Academy Festival title. Image: Gary Heatly
The Caledonia team which won the under-18 boys FOSROC Academy Festival title. Image: Gary Heatly

Caledonia’s best up-and-coming male rugby players are celebrating after they won the under-18 boys FOSROC Academy Festival title.

They claimed top spot in the Scottish Rugby-run event thanks to a 38-19 victory over Glasgow & the West in the final on Sunday at the Oriam in Edinburgh.

Caledonia were in front throughout the final which was played on the indoor pitch and the performance from the squad showed the depth of talent there is coming through from the area.

In terms of players from the north-east involved, Highland’s Lochlan Hodge and Robert Gordon’s College pupil Joe Roberts were in the front-row, Ellon’s Dylan Jakeman co-captained from the second-row, Angus Caven from Robert Gordon’s College was in the centre and Oscar Baverstock (Highland/Strathallan School) was on the wing.

Boyd Cooper (Ellon/Strathallan School) and Adam Mckenzie (Huntly) were on the bench for a squad coached by Marcus Holden and Tom Johnson and assisted by Andrew Henderson, Mike Blackie and Kev Wyness.

The third/fourth place play-off match finished with the same scoreline, as Edinburgh secured a 38-19 win over Borders & East Lothian.

Praise for youngsters

Scottish Rugby’s head of pathways John Fletcher said: “We saw some great rugby on both sides of the ball from all four regional academy sides.

“My congratulations to Caledonia on their deserved win.

“It was great to see the sides focusing playing in the style we’re looking to see in the pathway.

“Thanks also goes to all of the coaches who give up their time to support the players in our clubs and schools.

“We’re now looking forward to the upcoming under-18 Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh rugby matches and seeing the continued development of these players as they work towards earning spots in the Scotland under-18 squad for the Six Nations Festival in the spring – these are exciting times.”

 

More from Rugby

Gordonian's Archie Falconer in action against Newton Stewart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Frustration for Gordonians following Newton Stewart defeat
Highland rugby player Hugo Crush in action. Supplied by Highland Rugby Club.
Rugby: Hugo Crush proud to reach 100 Highland appearances
A rugby pitch
Rugby: Moray celebrate Caledonia One North Conference success
Aberdeen Grammar's Jack Burnett. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar relegation fears mount after Berwick defeat
Edinburgh's Sarah Denholm under pressure from Glasgow's Nikki Simpson. Image: SNS.
Garioch's Nikki Simpson hopes coaching sessions with Scotland international Fraser Brown pay off in…
Grammar's Donovan Zietsman in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar ready for huge game against Berwick
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: DC Thomson.
Rugby: Highland push Ayr all the way in narrow defeat at Millbrae
Highland Rugby Club are back in action this weekend. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Rugby: Highland look to start 2024 with win at National One champions Ayr
An Aberdeen Select played an Aberdeen Exiles side at Rubislaw on Boxing Day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Exiles win annual Boxing Day fixture at Rubislaw
The annual Boxing Day meeting between Aberdeen Exiles (black and white hoops) and an Aberdeen Select. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Rugby: Aberdeen Exiles look to retain crown against Aberdeen Select in traditional Boxing Day…

Conversation