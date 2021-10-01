Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021
Sport / Rugby

Davie Carson warns Highland to expect vastly-improved Dundee test at Canal Park

By Andy Skinner
October 1, 2021, 11:45 am
Highland head coach Davie Carson.


Highland head coach Davie Carson has warned his players to expect a vastly-improved Dundee side to make the trip to Canal Park this weekend.

Dundee had been rock-bottom of National 1 throughout the last season of competitive rugby in 2019-20, and were only spared relegation by the voiding of that campaign due to Covid-19.

Highland’s final game before the shutdown was a 43-12 triumph away to Dundee in March 2020, with Carson’s men having defeated them 66-17 at home earlier in the campaign.

With the Mayfield side having already clocked up a convincing win over Watsonian, Carson does not expect them to be the whipping boys of the division any longer.

Carson said: “Our co-captain Scott Fraser said to the guys after the game not to expect the same Dundee of two years ago.

“They were really struggling, and everyone was putting 40 or 50 points past them.

“I have looked at the videos, they were very competitive against Melrose and they put Watsonian away as well.

“They are a far better side than they were last time we played them.

“It’s National 1 rugby though, you’ve got to out and win these games regardless of who the opposition are.”

Highland will go into the match full of confidence after racking up a second successive win in last week’s 42-10 triumph away to Boroughmuir.

Having opened the campaign with two defeats, Carson feels the standards set in the last fortnight must be replicated in the weeks to come.

He added: “We just continued on from what we did against Heriot’s at home, which was pleasing.

“Boroughmuir were not at the same level as Heriot’s were, but they were still a good side.

“To score 42 points in National 1 away from home is very impressive.

“It’s just a case of reemphasising the fact we’ve got to go out and play the exact same way as we have over the last two weeks, and we will get the result.

“If we don’t do that though, we will slip up.”

Stuart Butler.

Highland will be without Gordon Gregor through work commitments, however experienced trio Stuart Butler, Rory Cross and Stevie Murray are all back in contention.

