Rugby: Orkney bid to take a step closer to Caley Division 1 title by beating Hillfoots

Orkney resume hostilities in Caley Division 1 tomorrow in their quest to overhaul leaders Dunfermline who have completed their fixtures.

The Fifers are 10 points ahead of the islanders as the Kirkwall side attempt to close the gap in their remaining four games, two of which are at home.

Hillfoots are the visitors to Pickaquoy and will be given maximum respect by Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd.

He said: “They gave us a hard time down there and have beaten Ellon, and currently sit in fourth place, They are clearly no mugs.”

Caithness can take another step to clinching third place when they travel to bottom side Glenrothes after beating the Fifers 75-8 at Millbank last week, while Ellon will continue their bid for a top three finish at home to Blairgowrie.

With promotion and relegation issues resolved in Divisions 2 and 3, the main focus will be in the title race in Caley 4 North where Deeside will be crowned champions at Banchory should they beat Caithness but only if they claim a try bonus point in the process.

Any other result would hand Dyce the title after a remarkable climax to the season in which four teams stood to gain promotion and the title at the start of last week.

Eric Strachan, the director of rugby at Deeside, hailed the quality of rugby on offer at Dyce, Caithness, 3rd Highland and at his own club.

He said: “It’s been a great climax to the season but the outcome is now in our hands, although getting a bonus point against Caithness even at Woodend won’t be easy.

“We have 28 players available and all raring to go, thanks to the inspiring work coach Ryan Mountain has done.”

Strachan, who masterminded Aberdeenshire to national league rugby five years ago, predicted that Deeside will be in Caley Division 1 within the next five years.

He said: “We have all the required resources, including the personnel, a first class playing area, and now have a brand new clubhouse which was officially opened last September by the Princess Royal. I see a bright future ahead for the club.”