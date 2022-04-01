Rugby: Orkney bid to take a step closer to Caley Division 1 title by beating Hillfoots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rugby: Orkney bid to take a step closer to Caley Division 1 title by beating Hillfoots

By Jack Nixon
April 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:50 am
Caley Division 1 is reaching the climax of the season.
Orkney resume hostilities in Caley Division 1 tomorrow in their quest to overhaul leaders Dunfermline who have completed their fixtures.

The Fifers are 10 points ahead of the islanders as the Kirkwall side attempt to close the gap in their remaining four games, two of which are at home.

Hillfoots are the visitors to Pickaquoy and will be given maximum respect by Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd.

He said: “They gave us a hard time down there and have beaten Ellon, and currently sit in fourth place, They are clearly no mugs.”

Caithness can take another step to clinching third place when they travel to bottom side Glenrothes after beating the Fifers 75-8 at Millbank last week, while Ellon will continue their bid for a top three finish at home to Blairgowrie.

With promotion and relegation issues resolved in Divisions 2 and 3, the main focus will be in the title race in Caley 4 North where Deeside will be crowned champions at Banchory should they beat Caithness but only if they claim a try bonus point in the process.

Any other result would hand Dyce the title after a remarkable climax to the season in which four teams stood to gain promotion and the title at the start of last week.

Eric Strachan, the director of rugby at Deeside, hailed the quality of rugby on offer at Dyce, Caithness, 3rd Highland and at his own club.

He said: “It’s been a great climax to the season but  the outcome is now in our hands, although getting a bonus point against Caithness even at Woodend won’t be easy.

“We have 28 players available and all raring to go, thanks to the inspiring work coach Ryan Mountain has done.”

Strachan, who masterminded Aberdeenshire to national league rugby five years ago, predicted that Deeside will be in Caley Division 1 within the next five years.

He said: “We have all the required resources, including the personnel, a first class playing area, and now have a brand new clubhouse which was officially opened last September by the Princess Royal. I see a bright future ahead for the club.”

