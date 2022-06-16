Highland Rugby Club to place more than 100 rugby balls across the north to spark play amid centenary celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Rugby Club to place more than 100 rugby balls across the north to spark play amid centenary celebrations

By Paul Chalk
June 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 6:50 pm
More than 100 rugby balls will be left throughout the area served by Highland Rugby Club in order to encourage play as part of the club's centenary celebrations.
And they want to hear from you – as they look for spots to leave the balls in order to encourage play by people of all ages.

The Inverness club is asking people where they would like a rugby ball placed in order to encourage people, of all ages, to just pick it up and have some sporting fun.

The eye-catching initiative has been driven forward by development officer Ruaridh MacDonald.

MacDonald described how the game-plan will work to engage people to get involved.

He said: “The idea is for anyone at all who is interested to pick up the ball and have a kick or pass around with it.

“Some people might want to play or try rugby in the end, while other people might just want to have fun for 10 minutes. If that happens, it has done its job.

“It’s not really about the club, it’s more about the communities. Now that we can all get out and about again after Covid, everyone can go out and enjoy it.

“We’re looking at putting balls at the likes of Nairn and Dores beaches, so it won’t just be in parks. The rugby balls will be as clearly visible as possible – we want them to be used.

“We tried it before Covid, so it’s not a brand new idea, but I felt we could do it again this year and tie it in with our 100-year celebration.

“Our previous development officer, Iain Chisholm, first thought of this idea and it has developed from there.”

Wide area will be covered by club

And MacDonald explained just how far the rugby balls might reach.

He added: “It will cover all of our rugby catchment area, including Drumnadrochit, through the city (of Inverness) and to Nairn and down to Grantown and Kingussie.

“We have had a few requests from over the (Kessock) Bridge, but that is Ross Sutherland area, so we might not venture that far.

“Also, we wouldn’t want to use shinty pitches in Kingussie for example, so we will be cautious about where to put the rugby balls.

“We have put the question out there, but we have a list of places already in mind. We just wanted to know whether there is any area we have missed.

“Although it’s 100 balls for the club’s centenary, we actually will have 148 balls. We have contacts throughout the area with our community coaches and if we are passing an area which has requested it we will leave a ball there for the community to use.

“These are balls not used by the club any more, so we felt the best use of them was to put them out for community use.”

You can get in touch with the club via its social media channels to suggest a place for a rugby ball to be discovered.

