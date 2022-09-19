Rugby: Contrasting fortunes for Aberdeen teams in National Leagues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Grammar crashed to a second defeat in the Borders in two weeks, discovering in the process that bouncing back from relegation is going to be no easy task.

Co-head coach Nat Coe conceded Gala had been good value for their 34-12 win but believes Grammar contributed to their own demise.

He said: “We are disappointed in ourselves.

“We played general pretty well but made basics errors which cost us dearly, including falling off tackles and poor handling.

“Gala are a good team but we made it easy for them.

“We also left two tries out there but it will be good to get back to Rubislaw for our game against Stirling County next week.”

Grammar got off the worst of starts, conceding a simple try in two minutes, allowing full-back Calum Pate a free run at their line for a try converted by stand-off Harris Rutherford.

Grammar snapped back when Paddy Ritchie, the most enterprising of back rowers, ploughed over after a tap penalty to make it 7-5.

Thereafter the half belonged to the Netherdale side who ran in three more touchdowns, attributed to lock Taylor Wilson, Rutherford and winger Keith Young, one of which was converted by Rutherford, making it 24-5 at the break.

Grammar came back into the play in the second half, thanks to some fine mazy runs from stand-off Sam Knudson and some purposeful ball carrying from Ritchie but had only a try converted by Knudson to show for their efforts with replacement Sam Galloway getting the touchdown.

In the meantime, Ben Gill and Glen McRum added unconverted tries to make it 34-12 at full time.

Kevin Burnett, the Grammar director of rugby had words of comfort for his charges.

He said: “This was a performance of great character but we failed at key moments.

“This is a hard to place to come and win, but our youngsters stood up to be counted, including prop Yahseen Ahmanachie, while Craig Shepherd played well in the centre. Encouragingly we also dominated the scrum.”

First half blitz secures victory for Gordonians

Gordonians made a blistering start to their home game against Allan Glen’s, racing into a 28-point lead in half an hour, only to end the game tamely but good enough to win the game 35-10.

The victory means Jim Greenwood’s side take over the leadership of National League 3 alongside Orkney.

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice said: “The guys were absolutely superb for 30 minutes but forgot to take the performance into the second half.

“It’s something we won’t be able to do every week if we are to return to National League 2.”

There was no stopping a rampaging Countesswells side, superbly led up front by veteran hooker Tom Williams who scored the opening try.

His opener released the floodgates for his eager teammates who piled in with touchdowns from winger Ross Birnie (2), flanker Ross Buchanan, and winger James Wills, all converted by Birnie.

The Glasgow side made a spirited second-half response, managing 10 points of their own, but it was too little too late to overhaul the home side.

Gordonians travel to Whitecraigs next week knowing that their demanding head coach Greenwood will not accept the sloppiness of the second half.