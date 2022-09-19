Rugby: Contrasting fortunes for Aberdeen teams in National Leagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Contrasting fortunes for Aberdeen teams in National Leagues

By Jack Nixon
September 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 7:50 am
Struan Robertson drives forward for Gordonians. Picture by Paul Glendell
Struan Robertson drives forward for Gordonians. Picture by Paul Glendell

Aberdeen Grammar crashed to a second defeat in the Borders in two weeks, discovering in the process that bouncing back from relegation is going to be no easy task.

Co-head coach Nat Coe conceded Gala had been good value for their 34-12 win but believes Grammar contributed to their own demise.

He said: “We are disappointed in ourselves.

“We played general pretty well but made basics errors which cost us dearly, including falling off tackles and poor handling.

“Gala are a good team but we made it easy for them.

“We also left two tries out there but it will be good to get back to Rubislaw for our game against Stirling County next week.”

Grammar got off the worst of starts, conceding a simple try in two minutes, allowing full-back Calum Pate a free run at their line for a try converted by stand-off Harris Rutherford.

Grammar snapped back when Paddy Ritchie, the most enterprising of back rowers, ploughed over after a tap penalty to make it 7-5.

Thereafter the half belonged to the Netherdale side who ran in three more touchdowns, attributed to lock Taylor Wilson, Rutherford and winger Keith Young, one of which was converted by Rutherford, making it 24-5 at the break.

Grammar came back into the play in the second half, thanks to some fine mazy runs from stand-off Sam Knudson and some purposeful ball carrying from Ritchie but had only a try converted by Knudson to show for their efforts with replacement Sam Galloway getting the touchdown.

In the meantime, Ben Gill and Glen McRum added unconverted tries to make it 34-12 at full time.

Kevin Burnett, the Grammar director of rugby had words of comfort for his charges.

He said: “This was a performance of great character but we failed at key moments.

“This is a hard to place to come and win, but our youngsters stood up to be counted, including prop Yahseen Ahmanachie, while Craig Shepherd played well in the centre. Encouragingly we also dominated the scrum.”

First half blitz secures victory for Gordonians

Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Picture by Paul Glendell

Gordonians made a blistering start to their home game against Allan Glen’s, racing into a 28-point lead in half an hour, only to end the game tamely but good enough to win the game 35-10.

The victory means Jim Greenwood’s side take over the leadership of National League 3 alongside Orkney.

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice said: “The guys were absolutely superb for 30 minutes but forgot to take the performance into the second half.

“It’s something we won’t be able to do every week if we are to return to National League 2.”

There was no stopping a rampaging Countesswells side, superbly led up front by veteran hooker Tom Williams who scored the opening try.

His opener released the floodgates for his eager teammates who piled in with touchdowns from winger Ross Birnie (2), flanker Ross Buchanan, and winger James Wills, all converted by Birnie.

The Glasgow side made a spirited second-half response, managing 10 points of their own, but it was too little too late to overhaul the home side.

Gordonians travel to Whitecraigs next week knowing that their demanding head coach Greenwood will not accept the sloppiness of the second half.

