Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering

The SNP needs to understand that someone having a different point of view does not automatically make them an enemy.

Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
By Len Ironside

There has never been any doubt that when Nicola Sturgeon stood down as SNP leader and first minister there would be chaos. Particularly as no one had been seen as a rising star in the way Sturgeon was when Alex Salmond resigned.

The fact is that both Salmond and Sturgeon were charismatic, personable and good communicators. A gift in politics, but a hard act to follow in any party.

As Sturgeon stood down, it was noticeable that all the experienced, senior SNP politicians in Holyrood stood back. None of them wanted the job. They wanted the power, but not the responsibility that goes with it.

That’s quite remarkable, particularly as it’s an honour to lead any large political party. But the post of first minister of Scotland appeared to be seen as a poisoned chalice. In fact, many people often say they believe the SNP’s best political talent has actually gone to Westminster rather than Holyrood.

However, the two front runners were Kate Forbes – the former finance secretary, who is very able, ambitious, and can more than hold her own – and Humza Yousaf who, despite appearing to have left failures in all his ministerial jobs, had the backing of the senior party contingent.

I think it’s ironic that Kate Forbes seemed to be the public’s choice, yet Humza Yousaf had the party backing and eventually won. Interestingly, a similar situation to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak in the Tory party.

In the series of leadership candidate debates, Humza Yousaf’s record was brutally exposed. Serious failures in the police when justice secretary, record high waiting times and poorer performing accident and emergency departments than either England or Wales in the NHS whilst in charge of health, failure to upgrade the A9 and the poorest running rail service when transport secretary. There is clearly much to correct.

Meanwhile, no one in the Scottish Government could explain why the directors of the fiasco ferries were all paid bonuses when the system had completely failed to deliver on time and on budget, let alone the controversy over the award of the contract.

On top of that, Scotland has the highest recorded drug deaths in Europe. Nothing to be proud of here.

Independence is not the priority for all Scots

Yet, when Mr Yousaf was voted in as first minister, he stated his priority and number one goal as to achieve independence.

In a good opening speech, he also said he wanted to unite his party and the country. Well, it may have escaped his notice, but independence is an extremely divisive issue which previously pitted families and communities against each other, and still does.

A recent poll found independence was not a high priority for Scottish voters. First came the cost-of-living crisis, where the public feel nothing additional is being done to help them.

The difficulty with the SNP is that they are a movement campaigning for independence, not a robust political party. Hence, their issue is not simply a political one: it’s a credible delivery problem.

We see it in Aberdeen, where the SNP-led council has decided to close public libraries in Cults, Kaimhill, Woodside, Northfield, Cornhill and Ferryhill. No consultation was held with the local people in those communities, nor any alternatives suggested.

Libraries are not just about lending books: they provide vital early years learning programmes, internet access for those who need it, and warm spaces during cold weather spells. They also lend CDs, DVDs, and act as community hubs, bringing people together.

Respect and understanding are needed

I have written in the past about how the people of Torry were let down by the council voting to destroy the St Fittick’s Park, against the wishes of locals. When those same people heard that the Big Noise musical project designed to help young people in areas of deprivation was to be starved of cash, they stood up and fought for it.

The Scottish Government intervened and agreed to continue the Big Noise funding, despite the decision of local councillors. This reaction proves that governments fear the voice of the people. Even with finite resources, governments can always find money when there is pressure to do so.

Will Humza Yousaf change things for the SNP and Scotland? Image: Jane Barlow/PA

The SNP needs to understand that someone having a different point of view does not automatically make them an enemy. SNP politicians need to learn to respect the positions of others, the ruling of the Supreme Courts, the UK Government, and the people who don’t vote for them.

They need to concentrate on less aggressive chip-on-the-shoulder politics, where everyone else is given the blame, and focus more on delivering in a competent way for the people who elected them.

The SNP hopes for Scotland to be separated from the UK in five years but, as the Scottish Government has proved, it wasn’t even able to build three ferries in that period of time.

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Humza Yousaf took over from Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland's first minister on March 27 (Image: Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Humza Yousaf is at the wheel of a runaway car - with…
2
Would the Von Trapp family have walked straight into Nazi Germany in the Sound of Music? Image: Allstar/20TH CENTURY FOX.
George Mitchell: Never let the facts get in the way of a good story...
A slogan spray painted graffiti about Artificial Intelligence (AI) this week in Warsaw, Poland. Image: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.
What a week: AI threatens humanity but we can print a cheesecake
A meatball made using genetic code from the mammoth is seen at the Nemo science museum in Amsterdam (Image: Mike Corder/AP/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Lab-grown mammoth meatballs are coming soon to a chipper near you
Chatbot assistant conversation, Ai Artificial Intelligence technology concept. Casual business man chatting with chatbot via mobile smart phone application while working on laptop computer; Shutterstock ID 1576352020; Purchase Order: -
Ryan Gow: Chatbots will soon be speaking to us all
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: North-east technology sector should be embraced
Being super-squeamish made parenting tricky at points for Moreen (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Even TV soaps are getting too gory to stomach
Book signings and author events range from the wonderful to the awkward. Image: Africa Studio/PA
Erica Munro: Where do authors get their ideas? It's better not to ask
The UK Government's £160 million plan aims to 'stamp out' anti-social behaviour and pledges more police patrols and swifter punishments for those 'blighting communities' (Image: Jack Hill/The Times/PA)
Catherine Deveney: Rishi Sunak is right - let's get rid of 'nuisance' beggars like…

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
100mph careless driver caught near Findon. Image: Google Street View
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

Target sports
Target sports venue reopens in Portree following six-month refurbishment
The two-vehicle crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Traffic disruption on A9 after two-vehicle crash between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
Police responded to a disturbance on George Street in Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon. Image: Google Street View
Man, 25, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Cathy Johnston is taking to the catwalk to raise funds for a charity that has done so much to support her. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
'I missed the nurses when the chemo stopped': Aberdeen grandmother repaying cancer charity by…
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
William Powrie, owner of Objet d'Art Antiques & Curios. Image: Jason Hedges
A love of antiques lured Dingwall businessman William Powrie out of retirement
Cats who roam outside are at risk of picking up ticks (Image: Altsva/Shutterstock)
Joan Campbell: Tick season means keeping a close eye on pets and people
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented