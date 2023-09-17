Rugby: Gordonians win again but the wait continues for Aberdeen Grammar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby: Gordonians win again but the wait continues for Aberdeen Grammar

Highland suffered their first defeat of the season but Orkney made it three wins on the spin.

By Gary Heatly
Grammar's Cameron Robertson tries to break free. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grammar's Cameron Robertson tries to break free. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Winger Harris Mitchell’s try hat-trick helped Gordonians to a second National Two home bonus point win on the spin on Saturday.

The Aberdeen outfit started the campaign with a frustrating defeat at Peebles, but bounced back last week with a 69-22 thumping of Kirkcaldy on home turf.

And on Saturday, playing at Countesswells once again, they turned on the style to get past Stewart’s Melville 37-20.

“It was a good game of rugby, both teams attacked at every opportunity,” Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice said.

“We let our control slip after a good start and gave Stewart’s Melville a foothold in the game. However, our scrum dominance and physically told in the end and gave us a platform to play off – the players have improved week-on-week.”

Gordonians got off to the perfect start here and were 12-0 up after just seven minutes, an unconverted try by Liam Dreelan being followed by a converted effort from Jacob de Jager.

Two penalties came from the Edinburgh side before Mitchell and David Taylor tries gave the hosts the four try bonus point. Struan Robertson was then yellow carded and Stewart’s Melville clawed it back to 22-13 at the break.

By the 65th minute Gordonians were 37-13 up thanks to two further tries from Mitchell and one from Finlay Lennox before a late consolation for Stewart’s Melville.

It means Gordonians are fourth in the table while Aberdeen Grammar are ninth after a 34-22 home reverse to leaders Lasswade.

Grammar’s Craig Shepherd on the move. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Rubislaw men are still searching for their first win of the campaign, but they picked up a third bonus point of the season and are battling hard and just not getting the rub of the green.

“It definitely feels like one that got away,” Grammar head coach Eric Strachan said.

“It was a much better defensive effort across the board which allowed us to score twice through Liam Buchan and Craig Shepherd, but we couldn’t get any further traction and seemed to get on the wrong side of the referee which resulted in three yellow cards in quick succession.

“To their credit Lasswade tightened the game up and built a lead and a further yellow in the second half compounded issues and left us chasing the game.

“Craig Shepherd showed a clean pair of heels to run in a further two tries to claim a bonus point, but Lasswade closed the game out.”

First loss for Canal Park side

Highland have slipped to fourth in National One after a first defeat of the season at GHA.

Given the Glaasgow side were in the Premiership last term this was always going to be a stiff test at Braidholm, but Highland were very disappointed by their first half showing.

“We were 33-7 down at half-time and we were blown away in that period,” Highland head coach Dave Carson said.

“It was a bit of a reality check for us, they were quick and fast in attack and our defence was too passive which allowed them to get over the gain line.

“At the break we asked the guys to really front up in the second period and although the game was gone by then they did just that and it ended 38-14.

“So, we can take positives from the second half, but we can’t start games like that too often.”

Gordon Gregor and Callum Boyd were the Highland try scorers.

Orkney are top of National Three on points difference after a third win on the spin.

Saturday’s triumph came versus Preston Lodge at Pickaquoy and it was a nailbiter.

They were 24-21 down heading into the closing stages before they managed to score a team try from a lineout drive in the dying seconds and then Connor Hancock kicked the conversion from out on the left to give them a 28-24 victory.

Craig Brough was named Orkney’s man of the match.

Moray made it four wins from four in Caledonia One after a very impressive 87-12 away triumph at Aberdeen Wanderers.

It means they are top of the Northern Conference, but second placed Mackie’s unbeaten start was ended by Aberdeenshire who edged them out 32-31 in a cracker.

Garioch lost out 59-12 to Hillhead Jordanhill in Glasgow in the women’s Premiership.

