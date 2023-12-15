Rugby: Orkney aiming to make it 12 wins by Christmas; Aberdeen Grammar look to build on victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby: Orkney aiming to make it 12 wins by Christmas; Aberdeen Grammar look to build on victory

The Pickaquoy men have been in brilliant form so far in the 2023-24 National Three campaign.

By Gary Heatly
Orkney have made an excellent start to the season. Image: Ken Amer.
Orkney are focused on making it 12 wins before Christmas when they take on Hillhead Jordanhill tomorrow.

The Pickaquoy men have been in brilliant form so far in the 2023-24 National Three campaign and have been victorious in 11 out of 11 games to leave them second in the table with a game in hand on leaders Preston Lodge.

Heading into next year it looks like the title race is going to go right to the wire, so it is important Orkney get a win this weekend to keep up the pressure on Preston Lodge who are away to sixth-placed Boroughmuir.

Orkney are set to be in Glasgow to take on fifth-placed Hillhead Jordanhill who they managed to beat 31-30 on home turf back in September in a cracking match.

The team is looking like it will be relatively unchanged from last weekend’s win over Boroughmuir and Alan Brown, a member of the Orkney coaching panel, said:  “We were really happy with last weekend’s performance in what were pretty terrible conditions, so we’re looking to bring that momentum into this weekend.

“Only one point separated us and Hillhead when we played them at home earlier in the season so we’re aware this is going to be a very tough fixture.

“We’ve obviously got our sights set on going into the Christmas break unbeaten and that would be an excellent achievement at this stage in the season and a nice way to round off 2023.”

Kirkcaldy head to Rubislaw

In National Two, Aberdeen Grammar are looking to build on the win over Newton Stewart last weekend and maybe get off the bottom for Christmas if results go their way.

The impressive victory over a title chasing side last time out was a real shot in the arm for Grammar and they are at home to eighth-placed Kirkcaldy this time with ninth-placed Berwick travelling to Newton Stewart.

“We look forward to Kirkcaldy coming to Rubislaw on Saturday,” Eric Strachan, the Grammar head coach, said.

“We were dominated in the scrum last time out against them (a 25-13 loss) so we have done a wee bit of work there.

“This is part of a pivotal run of matches for us, everyone knows 100 percent what is required. If we get that buy in we will be fine.

“We have more balance to our game now and with the return of Ben Inglis and Youssef Salem to the pack and Callum Hunter and Ben Renton to the backs we hope to build on a solid win from last week.”

Aberdeen Grammar coach Eric Strachan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In the same division, Gordonians have not played since November 25 and want to sign off the year with a win.

They are fifth in the table and are on the road to second-placed Falkirk with head coach Ryan Morrice saying:  “It’s been a few weeks since we played so the boys are keen to get back out there and finish the year on a high note.

“Falkirk away will be a tough assignment, but we’ve done well away from home this season and if we get our set up right we can be a match for them.

“Matthias Schosser returns at tighthead pack to bolster the pack and Ben Hutton returns to the squad after being unavailable recently.”

In Caledonia One’s North Conference, Aberdeen Wanderers are looking for a first win of the season when they take on second bottom Caithness at Dyce 4G’s pitch.

Leaders Aberdeenshire are on the road to Moray in what should be an excellent game.

Garioch know that a win in their final regular season women’s Premiership match versus Cartha Queens Park at Kellands Park would see them safely staying in the top flight for 2024-25.

“After the important win over Stewartry, we have a really settled team again this week,” head coach Dave Duguid said.

“The only player we have unavailable is Shae Pepper so captain Sammy Ross will move to 12.

“We are looking forward to the game, we know we are capable of getting a result and securing the points to guarantee our Premiership survival.”

