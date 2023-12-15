Knowes Hotel owner plans to turn Banff’s Ship Inn pub into eight-suite AirBnB complex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Knowes Hotel owner plans to turn Banff’s Ship Inn pub into eight-suite AirBnB complex

The pub famous for its appearance in the classic film has been closed for several years.

By Ben Hendry
The Ship Inn in Banff and Knowes Hotel owner Wayne Stewart.
The Ship Inn in Banff and Knowes Hotel owner Wayne Stewart. Image: DC Thomson

Banff’s Local Hero pub could be given a facelift as an eight-bedroom self-catering complex.

The Ship Inn closed during the pandemic, and its owner at the time lodged plans to turn it into a cafe about two years ago.

What followed was a community spat that attracted attention from Hollywood stars and famous film critics.

Work has already taken place on tearing apart the bar. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

They backed locals’ dismay at the thought of losing the pub which doubled as the inside of the MacAskill Arms in the beloved Bill Forsyth comedy.

But it wasn’t enough to save The Ship Inn. The campaign to save it hit the rocks when the cafe proposals were rubber-stamped last November.

A scene filmed inside the Aberdeenshire pub.

Latest on Ship Inn AirBnB plans

But now there’s another twist in the tale, coming after the site was put on the market for £195,000 last year.

New owner Wayne Stewart, who runs Macduff’s Knowes Hotel just a few miles away, has other ideas.

The Knowes Hotel in Macduff. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Stewart has tabled fresh proposals that would see the cafe plans ditched.

Under his vision for the premises, the ground floor would be turned into four self-catering suites, with another four built upstairs.

This means the plans will now have to again be decided by councillors.

Who is Wayne Stewart?

Mr Stewart is the chef and owner of the Knowes Hotel.

He took over the business in 2017, and carried out some major refurbishments.

Wayne Stewart, chef-owner of The New Knowes Hotel

He started cooking aged 16 and trained in various local hotels and restaurants before securing work with offshore catering firms.

Mr Stewart also runs Restaurant Nineteen at the Duff House Royal Golf Club.

The previous plans to transform the bar attracted attention from Local Hero superfan and well-known critic Mark Kermode, along with Denis Lawson – who played the role of the bar owner in the movie.

You can see the Ship Inn AirBnB plans here.

