Garioch’s Nikki Simpson hopes coaching sessions with Scotland international Fraser Brown pay off in Celtic Challenge

Nikki Simpson is proud to be representing Garioch in the Glasgow Warriors jersey in the Celtic Challenge and hopes her involvement at this level inspires other north-east based female rugby players.

The 25-year-old hooker has started both of Glasgow’s matches so far in a competition that aims to bridge the gap between club and international rugby.

The tournament also features Edinburgh Rugby, two Welsh and two Irish teams and while the Warriors have lost two from two, they are at home for the first time this afternoon and looking forward to taking on the Irish Wolfhounds at 2.30pm.

Simpson is once again starting in the number two jersey and said: “It has been a great few weeks so far being involved in the Warriors set up.

“I was lucky enough to play in the inaugural Celtic Challenge event for the Thistles last year and now for Scotland to have two sides in the expanded competition shows just how much women’s rugby is growing.

“Last year I took a lot of confidence from being part of the wider Scotland squad while now with the Warriors I am getting the chance to work with international men’s hooker Fraser Brown who is helping coach us.

“I am just trying to learn as much from him as possible and with things like throwing and the set piece his experience has been invaluable to me.”

Platform for north-east players

Simpson began her rugby journey at Ellon in the under-18 set up before joining Garioch and then having a spell with Glasgow outfit Cartha Queens Park who were in the top flight at the time.

Since then she has returned to Garioch and has never looked back, working for the club as a rugby development officer and helping the women’s team cement their place in the top flight once again for 2024-25.

“Staying in the Premiership was a big thing for us at Garioch this season and to win two games before Christmas to make sure that would happen was brilliant,” she stated.

“We want to make sure that Inverurie has a team in the top flight of women’s rugby and we want to give young players from the north-east a pathway to come through and play at that level and perhaps even go onto greater things.”

Tomorrow in the same Celtic Challenge competition, Edinburgh are away to Wales playing Brython Thunder at Parc Y Scarlets at 1.30pm.