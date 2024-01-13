Garioch’s Nikki Simpson hopes coaching sessions with Scotland international Fraser Brown pay off in Celtic Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Garioch's Nikki Simpson hopes coaching sessions with Scotland international Fraser Brown pay off in Celtic Challenge

The 25-year-old hooker has started both of Glasgow’s matches so far in a competition that aims to bridge the gap between club and international rugby.

By Gary Heatly
Edinburgh's Sarah Denholm under pressure from Glasgow's Nikki Simpson. Image: SNS.

Nikki Simpson is proud to be representing Garioch in the Glasgow Warriors jersey in the Celtic Challenge and hopes her involvement at this level inspires other north-east based female rugby players.

The tournament also features Edinburgh Rugby, two Welsh and two Irish teams and while the Warriors have lost two from two, they are at home for the first time this afternoon and looking forward to taking on the Irish Wolfhounds at 2.30pm.

Simpson is once again starting in the number two jersey and said:  “It has been a great few weeks so far being involved in the Warriors set up.

“I was lucky enough to play in the inaugural Celtic Challenge event for the Thistles last year and now for Scotland to have two sides in the expanded competition shows just how much women’s rugby is growing.

“Last year I took a lot of confidence from being part of the wider Scotland squad while now with the Warriors I am getting the chance to work with international men’s hooker Fraser Brown who is helping coach us.

“I am just trying to learn as much from him as possible and with things like throwing and the set piece his experience has been invaluable to me.”

Platform for north-east players

Simpson began her rugby journey at Ellon in the under-18 set up before joining Garioch and then having a spell with Glasgow outfit Cartha Queens Park who were in the top flight at the time.

Since then she has returned to Garioch and has never looked back, working for the club as a rugby development officer and helping the women’s team cement their place in the top flight once again for 2024-25.

“Staying in the Premiership was a big thing for us at Garioch this season and to win two games before Christmas to make sure that would happen was brilliant,” she stated.

“We want to make sure that Inverurie has a team in the top flight of women’s rugby and we want to give young players from the north-east a pathway to come through and play at that level and perhaps even go onto greater things.”

Tomorrow in the same Celtic Challenge competition, Edinburgh are away to Wales playing Brython Thunder at Parc Y Scarlets at 1.30pm.

