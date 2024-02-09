Smelly Cats? New Inverurie boarding house approved despite next door neighbour’s pong fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smelly Cats? New Inverurie boarding house approved despite next door neighbour’s pong fears

The new feline retreat has been given the go-ahead despite fears it could create "horrendous" noise and smell in the summer.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The new cattery will be built next to Craiguan in Inverurie. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
The new cattery will be built next to Craiguan in Inverurie. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

A new cattery will soon be opening in Inverurie to save the town’s feline residents from going on long and “stressful” journeys elsewhere.

Gemma Nicol and husband Fraser applied to Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to build the 11-pen boarding house next to their home on Anderson Walk.

The house, which has been a feature in the town for more than 100 years, is close to sheltered housing complexes Ury House and Don House, as well as Kellands School.

Cat-lover Mrs Nicol will run the feline retreat and be on site 24/7 to “tend to the cats’ every need”.

Fraser and Gemma Nicol will run the cattery in Inverurie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Fantastic support for feline business venture

The proposal was largely welcomed in the town, so much so that 70 people wrote to the council to voice their support.

Inverurie resident Nora Mather claimed there was a “severe” lack of such facilities for cats.

She said she would “definitely” use the new cattery to prevent her moggies from going on hour-long “stressful” trips to other catteries.

The new Inverurie cattery will sit next to Gemma and Fraser’s house. Image: Colin Thompson Architect

The manager of Inverurie Pet Supplies, Linda McRobbie, also backed the plan.

She said her customers often asked about boarding sites for their beloved felines ahead of trips away.

“There is a shortage of catteries in the area and often the ones there are, are full up leaving owners relying on family, neighbours and friends to look after their cats,” Linda explained.

The cattery will welcome feline visitors from across the Inverurie area. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Vicky McKnockiter said it was a “much-needed and wanted service”.

She explained: “I have a close family member who ran a cattery until recently retiring.

“At peak times she was constantly having to turn away customers as she was completely full.”

However, while most hailed the purr-fect idea, not everyone was feline fine about the plans.

Fears smelly cats would be ‘horrendous’ in the summer

Neighbour Linda Binnie penned an objection which sounds like it could have been inspired by a song performed by Pheobe in hit sitcom friends.

Lisa Kudrow’s quirky character voiced an ode to a “smelly cat” in a fondly-remembered scene.

The Inverurue objector raised concerns that the cattery would add extra traffic to the area and cause a stench in summer.

She added: “Catteries and the like belong in a country environment not in the centre of a busy neighbourhood.

“The noise and smell especially in the summer will be horrendous to people passing by.”

Inverurie Community Council were opposed the proposal, saying the cattery would bring an “inappropriate commercial business” to the neighbourhood.

What did council experts say?

However, council planners recommended it be approved as they believed the “modest” and “low profile” building would have no impact on surrounding homes.

They also said the 22 metre long structure would be the similar height to a garden shed.

Senior planner Helen Atkinson also relieved any fears of potential pong from the cattery as she said it was a “well contained” building and preventative measures would be in place.

What did councillors have to say about it?

The application went before the Garioch area committee this week.

Councillor David Keating noted the “impressive” support it received from cat owners across town.

The cattery will have 11 individual cat pens for the feline guests. Image: Colin Thompson Architect

“I’m reluctant to stop somebody if they think there is a demand, and there’s certainly 70 letters of support which mention that,” he said.

The application for the cattery was unanimously approved.

Conversation